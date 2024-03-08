LSU Signee Jada Richard Named MaxPreps Louisiana Player of the Year

LSU Women’s Basketball signee Jada Richard from Lafayette Christian Academy was named the MaxPreps Louisiana Player of the Year after leading the Knights to their fourth consecutive state title last week.

For the season, Richard averaged 26.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 3.1 steals per game. In a 43-38 win over Madison Prep Academy (Baton Rouge) in the title game, she scored 33 points – including 11 in the fourth quarter on 8 of 9 shooting from the free throw line.

Richard won four state championships in four seasons at Lafayette Christian Academy and piled up 2,838 points.

Each state’s MaxPreps Player of the Year will be considered for inclusion in the MaxPreps All-America Team, which is scheduled to be released April 11.

LSU freshman Mikaylah Williams, the SEC Freshman of the Year, had earned MaxPreps Louisiana Player of the Year both of the past two years before Richard claimed the title this year.