LSU Showing The Timing Of Its Football Team’s Offense With Decision To Raise Ticket Prices In 2026

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Timing is everything, unless you are LSU.

The LSU Board of Supervisors approved a plan by the LSU athletic department to raise season ticket prices by up to $125 in some sections for the 2026 season on Friday in the throes of another disappointing football season.

It is also the day before LSU needs its fan base in a positive frame of mind for a Saturday night home game against the No. 3 team in the country. Instead, LSU fans at the game may now be more prone to boo than usual.

But the additional revenue from the price hike could total $4.5 million and more than $5 million with price increases for season parking passes, and that could come in handy should LSU replace struggling head football coach Brian Kelly after this season.

Should Scott Woodward really be allowed to hire LSU’s next football coach, considering his track record in that sport? Column:https://t.co/cSU7rTItlS — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) October 18, 2025

The No. 20 Tigers (5-2, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) are a loss away from missing the College Football Playoff for the sixth straight year and fourth in a row under Kelly, who took over before the 2022 season. LSU hosts Texas A&M (7-0, 4-0 SEC) on Saturday (6:30 p.m., ABC) in Tiger Stadium.

LSU was No. 3 in the Associated Press poll after winning its opener at No. 4 Clemson, but have been falling ever since with a weak offense that is ranked 83rd in the nation with 366.6 yards a game. LSU’s running game has been embarrassingly bad and is 116th in the nation with 112.9 yards a game.

Kelly was hired for approximately $100 million in a 10-year contract by athletic director Scott Woodward. Kelly’s buyout should he be fired without cause after this season is $53 million.

Season tickets in the lower west box, lower east box and east sideline of Tiger Stadium will increase by $125, according to the LSU athletic department. Seats on the west and east sidelines and north and south end zones will rise by $100.

Some east sideline and upper level seats will go up by $50. Tickets in the west and south club, east suite south club and accessible seating will go up by $25.