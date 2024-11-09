LSU Should Be Better Vs. Running QB Tonight Than Last Time, Right?

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU linebacker Greg Penn III has a very simple reason why the Tigers will play better against Alabama running quarterback Jalen Milroe than they did against Texas A&M’s Marcel Reed two weeks ago.

Milroe is the starter for tonight’s game between the No. 15 Tigers (6-2, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) and the No. 11 Crimson Tide (6-2, 3-2 SEC) at 6:30 on ABC. Reed was the backup.

LSU DOESN’T HAVE TO WORRY ABOUT NICK SABAN

“They switched it up on us with the quarterback,” Penn said of the A&M game. “And it got ugly on us.”

Reed, who had started three games previously, entered the game midway in the third quarter with LSU up 17-7 after more one-dimensional A&M starter Conner Weigman struggled – completing 6 of 18 for 64 yards around four sacks and a net rushing total of -14. Reed proceeded to run nine times for 62 yards and three touchdowns and completed 2 of 2 passes for 70 yards without a sack, leading the Aggies to a 38-23 win.

LSU COULD NOT HANDLE MARCEL REED

This was just a week after LSU held Arkansas dual-threat quarterback Taylen Green to -10 yards on six rushes with three sacks.

Asked what was the difference in playing against Green and Reed, Penn thought for a few seconds and said with a smile, “One was the starter. One was the backup.”

All righty, then.

LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker failed to adjust against A&M. He may not have to worry about that tonight. Milroe’s backup is inexperienced sophomore Ty Simpson, who does not run very well and has only played in three games in mop-up duty. He is 9-of-14 passing for 96 yards with five rushes for 29 yards and a touchdown.

Milroe, a 6-foot-2, 225-pound junior, is Alabama’s No. 2 rusher with 380 yards and 12 touchdowns on 102 carries. He shredded LSU last season, rushing 20 times for 155 yards and touchdowns of 23, 21, 11 and 4 yards in a 42-28 win. He also completed 15 of 23 passes for 219 yards around two sacks.

“He’s good off script and on designed runs,” said Penn, who had a team-high 10 tackles, but only an assist behind the line. “He’s tough to tackle, too. He’s a lot bigger than a a lot of quarterbacks. He’s fast, too, for a quarterback that size. But we’ll be ready. We’ve been working a lot on him.”