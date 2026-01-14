LSU Set To Host Transfer OL Sean Thompkins Of Baylor This Week

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

Head coach Lane Kiffin will have the opportunity to add a key offensive lineman to the Tigers’ 2026 transfer portal class in the coming days.

LSU is set to host Baylor redshirt sophomore transfer offensive tackle Sean Thompkins of Baylor in Baton Rouge this week according to On3.com.

Thompkins (6-5, 300 pounds) is rated as the No. 78 offensive tackle in the transfer portal according to 247sports.com.

Thompkins verbally committed to North Carolina on Jan. 6, but has yet to sign with the Tar Heels and is still taking other visits.

The Covington, Georgia, native played in 10 games for the Bears this season. Coming out of Newton High School, Thompkins, a former three-star, was rated as the No. 50 interior offensive lineman in the country in the Class of 2023 according to 247sports.com.

Kiffin and Co. are hoping to add more depth to the Tigers’ offensive line after a total of seven Tigers transferred out.