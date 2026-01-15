LSU Set To Host Oregon Transfer TE Zach Grace On Thursday

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU is set to host Oregon redshirt sophomore transfer tight end Zach Grace on a visit to Baton Rouge on Thursday according to Pete Nakos of On3.com.

The Tigers have already added sophomore tight end Malachi Thomas of Pittsburgh in the transfer portal, but head coach Lane Kiffin and Co. could be looking to add not only some depth, but versatility, to the 2026 tight end room.

Grace (6-3, 238 pounds) is unranked in the transfer portal according to 247sports.com. This season, Grace appeared in 14 of the Ducks’ 15 games primarily as a blocker.

As a redshirt freshman in 2024, Grace appeared in 10 games for the Ducks, logging 41 snaps. He earned a 74.0 PFF pass blocking grade.

The Kearney, Missouri, native, attended Kearney High School. Going into Oregon, Grace had no stars and was unranked by all websites.