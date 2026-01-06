LSU Set to Host Ferris State Junior QB/RB/TE Carson Gulker

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU is set to host Ferris State junior transfer quarterback/running back/tight end Carson Gulker from January 8-9 according to Allen Trieu of 247sports.com.

Gulker (6-3, 240 pounds) is unranked in the transfer portal rankings, but is one of the most versatile players available.

Junior Year Highlights

541 rushing Yards, 5 TDs

548 receiving Yards, 7 TDs pic.twitter.com/X3Al0k5dII — Carson Gulker (@CarsonGulker27) January 6, 2026

In his three years with the Bulldogs, Gulker completed 107-of-176 passes (60.8%) for 1,591 yards with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. While at Ferris State (2022-2025), Gulker rushed for 2,228 yards on 422 carries for 50 touchdowns. In 2025, Gulker caught 34 passes for 548 yards and seven touchdowns.

Gulker was teammates with Ole Miss senior starting quarterback Trinidad Chamblis when the two played together for Ferris State from 2022-2024.

Gulker, a Zeeland, Michigan, native, attended Zeeland West High School. Gulker had no stars and was unranked by all websites coming out of high school.