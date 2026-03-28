LSU Secures 3-1 Win Over No. 5 Oklahoma To Even Up Series

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

The No. 20 LSU softball team ended No. 5 Oklahoma’s 22-game winning streak with a 3-1 victory on Saturday afternoon, tying the series at one apiece behind another dominant pitching performance.

Sophomore pitcher Jayden Heavener (8-6) held the nation’s No. 1 offense to a season-low two hits and allowed just an unearned run over seven innings. She struck out four and walked only two, recording her 10th complete game of the season.

With the win, LSU improved to 23-11 overall and 4-7 in SEC play, while Oklahoma fell to 33-3 and 7-1 in conference play.

The Sooners didn’t go quietly. With one out, they singled to left field and then scored on a fielding error by senior Avery Hodge, cutting the lead to 3-1. Heavener quickly struck out the next batter and closed the game by inducing a ground ball, securing the win and evening the series.

Heavener continued to dominate in the top of the sixth, adding a strikeout and retiring the Sooners in order to send her team back to bat.

IT'S JUST WHAT SHE DOES!!!!! pic.twitter.com/QNO5KtpvjZ — LSU Softball (@LSUsoftball) March 28, 2026

LSU stranded runners at first and second base in the bottom of the fifth.

Heavener ran into trouble for the first time in the fifth inning. She allowed a leadoff single and hit a batter, putting runners on first and second with one out. Lassiter misplayed a flare liner but managed to get the force out at third, and Heavener followed with a deep fly ball to right field to end the threat.

The Tigers gained even more momentum in the fourth inning. Sophomore outfielder Alix Franklin singled to center field for the first hit of the game for either team before junior shortstop Kylee Edwards launched a towering shot over the center field wall to give LSU a 3-0 lead. It was Edwards’ fourth home run of the season and her third in the last six games.

KYLEE GOES BYE BYE!!!!! pic.twitter.com/70Lv1HIn5s — LSU Softball (@LSUsoftball) March 28, 2026

Former Tiger Sydney Berzon then entered the game for the Sooners and quickly settled things down to end the inning.

Both teams were held scoreless in the second and third innings.

LSU came out aggressive against the Sooners. Senior outfielder Jalia Lassiter and junior second baseman Sierra Daniel each drew walks to put runners on first and second with no outs in the bottom of the first. In the next at-bat, sophomore first baseman Tori Edwards grounded out to shortstop, advancing both runners and bringing Franklin to the plate with runners on second and third and one out.

Just like she did last night, the sophomore delivered. Franklin lifted a deep fly ball to center field, easily scoring Lassiter to give LSU a 1-0 lead. However, for the fourth time this weekend, Kylee Edwards stranded a runner in scoring position, grounding out to second base to end the threat.

Alix puts us on the board ⏰



📺 SECN | @AMfranklin15 pic.twitter.com/VapKRbj2Nn — LSU Softball (@LSUsoftball) March 28, 2026

Up Next

The rubber match between the Tigers and Sooners will take place Sunday at 11 a.m. and will be broadcasted on ESPN.