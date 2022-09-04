LSU secures 2024 commitment from four-star defensive back Zion Ferguson

Several hours before Sunday’s season-opening kickoff LSU added another significant piece to its Class of 2024 recruiting efforts.

For the third time the Tigers dipped into the highly successful program at Grayson High in Loganville, Georgia, adding a commitment from four-star defensive back Zion Ferguson who made it public on his Twitter account.

“Home,” Ferguson said on his Twitter page.

The 6-foot, 160-pound Ferguson picked up a scholarship offer from LSU on March 16. The Tigers have already secured commitments from safety Michael Daughtery in the Class of 2023 and athlete Joseph Stone in 2024.

Ferguson is ranked No. 155 overall by On3Sports, while 247Sports has ranked him the No. 16 defensive back and No. 31 prospect in Georgia. He

LSU, which is ranked No. 3 for the 2024 recruiting cycle, has a total of five commitments in that class.

“The people and culture,” Ferguson told On3Sports. “When I go on these visits, I see the hospitality that they show me and my family. The people make a big difference in where you go. If you don’t like the people, you’re not going to wake up every day and want to be there. The area is also a big thing.”

Ferguson also received offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Michigan, Oregon, Michigan State, Nebraska, Louisville, South Carolina and Texas A&M. He’s made unofficial visits to Michigan State, Clemson and Alabama.

Grayson’s off to a fast 3-0 start to the 2022 season and Ferguson’s registered six tackles and broke up one pass. In 2021, he was limited to five of 14 games and had 13 tackles and deflected three passes.

“You know Jojo (Stone), he’s always trying to recruit somebody to come to hop on his bandwagon, so he’s been talking to me about LSU, Michael as well,” Ferguson said. “They’re definitely making a big push.”