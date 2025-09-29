LSU Season Starts Again With Little Wiggle Room On Oct. 11 Vs. South Carolina At Night

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Suddenly, LSU is in danger of not making the College Football Playoff for the sixth straight year after losing its first game of the season at Ole Miss Saturday to fall from the undefeated and from No. 4 to No. 13 in the nation.

The CFP takes 12 teams, and the Tigers (4-1, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) will likely be out of it with two more losses of their remaining seven regular season games. After an open date this Saturday, LSU will host South Carolina (3-2, 1-2 SEC) on Saturday, Oct. 11, in Tiger Stadium at night. The game could be at 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m. or 6:45 p.m. on ESPN, ABC or the SEC Network, depending on what happens this Saturday in the SEC.

After LSU defense’s fold in late innings at Ole Miss Saturday, LSU DC Blake Baker should have to return his national champion @LSUbaseball hat. Column:https://t.co/jKPmcbB5mS — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) September 29, 2025

South Carolina is also open this weekend after beating Kentucky, 35-13, on Saturday.

After this weekend, LSU plays three straight ranked opponents – at No. 16 Vanderbilt (5-0, 1-0 SEC) on Oct. 18 between 11 a.m. and noon, No. 6 Texas A&M (4-0, 1-0 SEC) on Oct. 25 between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. or 5 and 7 p.m. and at suddenly surging No. 10 Alabama (3-1, 1-0 SEC) on Nov. 8 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. The Crimson Tide just won, 24-21, at No. 5 Georgia on Saturday and rose seven spots in the Associated Press poll.

LSU will have to get better play out of quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who continues to nurse an abdomen injury, and from its offense overall. Meanwhile, the defense is coming off its worst game of the season as the Rebels put up 480 yards on Saturday.

“We just couldn’t get tis whole group playing together with the same effectiveness,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said after the Ole Miss loss. “We have to play better.”

After playing at Alabama, LSU hosts Arkansas (2-3, 0-1 SEC) and new interim coach Bobby Petrino on Nov. 15. Petrino, who was a very successful head coach at Arkansas from 2008-11, replaces Sam Pittman, who was fired on Sunday,

Then LSU hosts Western Kentucky (4-1, 2-0 Conference-USA) on Nov. 22 between 5 and 7 p.m. and closes the regular season at No. 5 Oklahoma (4-0, 1-0 SEC) on Nov. 29.