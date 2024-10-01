LSU Safety Play Must Get Better As Schedule Ratchets Up

After five games this season, LSU’s defense ranked 71st overall – already showing improvement from last year’s rank of 108th.

The defensive line has stood out, led by Bradyn Swinson and Sai’von Jones who have shown impressive pass rushing abilities.

Unfortunately, the Tigers lost linebacker Harold Perkins to a season-ending knee injury. However, linebackers Whit Week and Greg Penn III have stepped up and performed well.

At cornerback, Ashton Stamps has been reliable in his position and veteran Zy Alexander is expected to return from a concussion for the next game against Ole Miss.

But it’s at safety where LSU still needs to see significant improvement. According to coach Brian Kelly, the team isn’t asking for much from their safeties – just better technique and support in run defense.

Six players have rotated through the safety position for at least 40 first-team reps, but that will come to an end starting with practice on Tuesday.

Against South Alabama, Sage Ryan and Dashawn Spears started at safety while Major Burns took over Perkins’ role as the hybrid Star position. It’s likely that this will be the starting lineup for the upcoming game against Ole Miss.

True freshman Spears is still learning, while Ryan, a natural safety, had to fill in at cornerback during preseason camp due to Alexander’s injury.

Jardin Gilbert will be the first player off the bench if any rotations are needed.