LSU Safety Jardin Gilbert To Enter Transfer Portal

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU fifth-year senior Jardin Gilbert is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal as of Thursday for a sixth season of college football in 2026.

Gilbert (6-foot-1, 193 pounds) had a medical redshirt season in 2023 at Texas A&M because a shoulder injury allowed him to only play in two games. He played in 12 games at A&M in 2021, 11 in 2022 and in 13 in his first season at LSU in 2024. Since he only played in the maximum of four regular season games for the Tigers in 2025, that season will be considered his non-medical redshirt season.

Gilbert, who played at University High on the LSU campus, appeared in four regular season games in the 2025 season and the Texas Bowl, preserving another season of eligibility with a maximum of four games, excluding bowls. He started LSU’s first two games of the season and the Texas Bowl, which is excluded from the four-game maximum to allow a redshirt. He had 11 tackles, half a sack and a quarterback hurry, mainly as the backup to Harold Perkins Jr. at the safety/linebacker star position.

In his five-year career in college with Texas A&M and LSU, Gilbert has 145 tackles, three interceptions, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and nine pass breakups.

Gilbert, a White Castle native, was the No. 11 safety in the country and No. 8 player in Louisiana out of U-High in 2021.