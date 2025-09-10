LSU Safety Jardin Gilbert Blossoming Under Defensive Coordinator Blake Baker

ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

The second season of a coordinator can often mean a significant leap from the previous season. So far, it looks like that is happening for LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker.

The Tigers stand No. 7 in the nation in rush defense and No. 2 in the Southeastern Conference behind only Auburn with 44.5 yards allowed game. And LSU is No. 11 nationally in total defense and No. 3 in the SEC with 207.5 yards given up a game.

Senior safety Jardin Gilbert attributes the impressive start to the defense just knowing Baker better and what he expects of them as the No. 3 Tigers (2-0) prepare to play Florida (1-1) on Saturday (6:30 p.m., ABC) in Tiger Stadium.

“Understanding that this is year two in the defense here, so a lot of us are a bit more comfortable,” he said Tuesday night at player interviews. “Being able to play fast and confident is the biggest thing that sticks out. This year definitely, I feel like we know what we’re doing, and we know why we’re doing it.”

Gilbert started in place of the suspenced A.J. Haulcy at safety in the opener at Clemson, and there was little or no dropoff. He has four tackles on the season with a half sack and a quarterback hurry.

“I’m more confident in what I’m doing,” he said. “I know where I need to be to make,” Gilbert said.

A transfer to LSU from Texas A&M following the 2022 season after playing at University High on the LSU campus, Gilbert missed most of 2023 with the Tigers because of a shoulder injury. He started nine games and played in 13 last season.

In addition to safety this year, Gilbert has played some at the star linebacker spot usually manned by Harold Perkins Jr.

“It’s been amazing. I like it,” he said. “I like being closer to the ball. I like being able to get action almost every play.”

One of the reasons the defense has worked this season is because of Baker’s approach every day.

“What I enjoy most about coach Blake is that he’s consistent,” Gilbert said. “Monday through Sunday, he’s going to give you his all. He’s going to come to the facility with high energy. Seeing a coach like that, it makes you want to run through a wall for him.”

Gilbert and his teammates feel that Florida may play LSU Saturday with a similar mindset as the Gators just fell to 17-point underdog South Florida, 18-16, on a walk-off field goal Saturday.

“They just lost a game that they felt like they should have won,” he said. “So, they’re going to come into Tiger Stadium with it on their mind.”