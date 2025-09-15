LSU Safety Dashawn Spears Named SEC Defensive Player Of The Week

Tiger Rag News Services

After LSU’s defense intercepted Florida quarterback DJ Lagway five times, it was a good bet that one of LSU’s defensive backs would be honored by the Southeastern Conference office.

Sophomore safety Dashawn Spears, who intercepted Lagway twice and returned one 58 yards for a touchdown and 20-10 lead in the third quarter, was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week on Monday after LSU’s 20-10 win Saturday night.

COULD THIS MEAN THE RETURN OF DBU?

Spears also had two total tackles.

On the pick six, Spears read the play.

“I knew it was coming,” Spears said of his pick six on a quick pass by Lagway while not under pressure. “If you watch it back, I was creeping towards it. The slant was coming from the boundary, and I just made the play.”

LSU’s defense totaled five interceptions in a single game for the first time since 2020 in a 53-48 win over Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium.