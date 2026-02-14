LSU Safeties Coach Jake Olsen Expected To Be Leaving For NFL Washington Commanders

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU football coach Lane Kiffin has not lost many recruiting battles – either for players or coaches – since he arrived after the end of the 2025 regular season.

But he likely just lost veteran safeties coach Jack Olsen to the NFL Washington Commanders, according to multiple reports. Olsen, 36, had been at LSU the last two seasons after coming over from Missouri with defensive coordinator Blake Baker before the 2024 season. He coached at Missouri in 2022 and ’23 after serving as an analyst on LSU coach Ed Orgeron’s last staff in the 2021 season.

Before that, he was an assistant at Northwestern State in Natchitoches, coaching linebackers, safeties and special teams over those four seasons.

Baker has remained at LSU as defensive coordinator under Kiffin after turning down the head coaching job at Tulane and being considered by Memphis for head coach.

LSU offensive coordinator Charles Weis Jr., who followed Kiffin to LSU from Ole Miss, has been wooed by NFL teams as well, but he has decided to stay with the Tigers.