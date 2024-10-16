LSU Running Back Josh Williams Media Availability (Oct. 15, 2024)

October 16, 2024
Josh Williams, LSU

LSU running back Josh Williams talks with the media after practice as the team prepares for their Week 8 matchup at Arkansas. Kickoff between the Tigers and Razorbacks is set for 6:00 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN.

