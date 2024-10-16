LSU Running Back Josh Williams Media Availability (Oct. 15, 2024)

LSU running back Josh Williams talks with the media after practice as the team prepares for their Week 8 matchup at Arkansas. Kickoff between the Tigers and Razorbacks is set for 6:00 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN.
