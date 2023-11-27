LSU running back Armoni Goodwin decides to enter NCAA transfer portal

It was bound to happen sooner or later.

LSU’s loaded running back position, which went into the 2023 season with eight players on scholarship, exited the regular season with seven after Monday’s announcement by junior Armoni Goodwin.

The 5-foot-8, 200-pound Goodwin, who didn’t play this past season, announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he will enter the NCAA’s transfer portal which opens next week.

“After prayer, reflection and careful consideration, I have decided to explore other options in my athletic journey,” Goodwin wrote on his social media account. “This decision has not been easy, but I believe it is a crucial step for my personal and athletic growth.”

Goodwin was a former four-star prospect from Hewitt-Trussville High where he was the state’s top-rated running back according to Rivals.com. He was also the state’s fourth-rated player and No. 78 by 247 Sports.com.

He was part of former LSU coach Ed Orgeron’s recruiting class and played in six games with no starts in 2021. He rushed 16 times for 65 yards and caught two passes for five yards but suffered a high ankle sprain.

Goodwin, playing under first year coach Brian Kelly, had a greater role in ’22 with starts over a seven-game sample size. He carried 45 times for 267 yards and five touchdowns, including career-highs of 76 yards and 9 carries against Mississippi State, but was injured in the Arkansas game and didn’t return.

Goodwin, who worked himself back from knee surgery but was held out of spring, was part of one of the team’s deepest position groups when LSU opened fall camp in August.

Notre Dame transfer Logan Diggs was the team’s leading rusher among running backs with 652 yards and seven TDs on 118 attempts in nine games. Seniors Josh Williams (43-233, 5 TDs) and Noah Cain (31-150, 3 TDs) were followed by freshman Kaleb Jackson (29-150, 3 TDs) and senior John Emery Jr. (23-121, TD).