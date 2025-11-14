LSU Rolls To 3-0 On The Season After Routing Florida International

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU let Florida International hang around in the first half, then left no doubt in the second half for another dominant victory, 98-81, on Thursday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Tigers’ previous two wins were by 36 and 35 over Tarleton State and UNO.

After taking a 15-5 lead seven minutes in on a jumper by point guard Dedan Thomas Jr., the Tigers found themselves in a 28-28 tie with 6:11 to go before halftime. LSU closed with a 15-10 run to take a 43-38 halftime lead.

The Tigers continued that run and then some as they opened the second half with a 22-11 charge for a 65-49 advantage, and it was over.

“I like how we responded,” LSU coach Matt McMahon said. “We had the momentum going into the second half and kept it. This was really good for us. That’s a team with SEC speed, and they trap a lot.”

LSU (3-0) next plays Tuesday against Alcorn State at 7 p.m. in the Assembly Center.

Thomas finished with 15 points, six assists and five rebounds. Forward Marquel Sutton scored 19 points, including 3-of-5 shooting from three-point range, and led the Tigers with 12 rebounds.

Forward Mike Nwoko also had 19 points in just 17 minutes because of foul trouble with 6-of-7 shooting from the field and 7 of 8 from the free throw line.

“I’m really proud of Mike for the way he handled the foul trouble,” McMahon said. “A lot of bigs aren’t worth a lot after they get into foul trouble, but he kept playing.”

Guard Max Mackinnon scored 17 with four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Forward Jalen Reed was LSU’s fifth player in double figures with 10 and five rebounds in 19 minutes as he continues to prove he has recovered extremely well from knee surgery after just games last season.

“Jalen Reed’s been fantastic,” McMahon said.

Forward Robert Miller scored seven points off the bench with four blocked shots and three rebounds.

LSU hit 30 of 34 free throws.

“You’ll take that every night out,” McMahon said.

Corey Stephenson led FIU with 25 points, and Julian Mackey had 24 off the bench.