LSU Roars To 8-0 On The Season With Perfect Overtime For Win At Boston College

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU was fortunate to get its game at Boston College into overtime Wednesday night, and they made the Eagles pay for it dearly for a 78-69 win in the SEC/ACC Challenge at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.

The Tigers did not miss a shot in overtime, going 3 of 3 from the field, including 1 of 1 from 3-point range and 10 of 10 from the free throw line to win the extra period, 17-8, while Boston College was 0 for 8 from the field, including 0 for 5 from 3-point range with its only points on 8-of-9 shooting from the free throw line.

“I don’t know if this has ever happened before,” LSU coach Matt McMahon said. “In overtime, we didn’t miss a shot. We were 100 percent from the field, 100 percent from three and 100 percent from the line. And they were 0-for.”

The Tigers (8-0) were perfect in overtime after terrible shooting in the second half – 9 of 34 from the field for 26 percent and 1 of 11 from three-point range for nine percent to blow a 37-26 halftime lead. Boston College (4-5) took a 56-51 lead with 4:45 to play in regulation, but LSU came back.

“Amazing,” McMahon said. “Our guys showed tremendous fight.”

Point guard Dedan Thomas Jr., who led all scorers with 23 points, hit a jumper with 52 seconds left to get LSU within 61-59. Then he drove the length of the floor for a layup and 61-61 tie with 21 seconds to go, and Boston College couldn’t score with the last possession.

“We had three straight stops in the last minute of regulation,” McMahon said. “I can’t say enough about our guys’ poise and composure. We found a way to get the win in overtime.”

Forward Marquel Sutton added 18 points with 13 rebounds and a blocked shot for LSU. Forward Mike Nwoko scored 12 with four rebounds, and forward Max Mackinnon scored 12 with a pair of three-pointers and seven rebounds. Robert Miller III scored eight points on 4-of-5 shooting off the bench with five rebounds. Luke Toews led BC with 14 points.

Just when LSU veteran power forward Jalen Reed was shining after recovering from ACL surgery … this happens.https://t.co/6xrN4eAgnZ — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) December 2, 2025

The Tigers won without junior forward and team captain Jalen Reed, who injured his Achilles against Drake over the weekend and is out for the season. He had been playing a key role off the bench this season with 9.5 points and 5.7 rebounds a game as he recovered from knee surgery last year.

“This was big for us,” McMahon said. “This was the first real adversity we’ve faced this season, coming off the injury to Jalen and being down late in regulation on the road.”

The Tigers now face their first high quality opponent of the season at No. 19 Texas Tech (6-2) on Sunday (2 p.m., ESPN2).

“Can’t wait for the opportunity,” McMahon said. “Can’t wait.”