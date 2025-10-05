LSU Rises 2 Spots To 11th In A.P. Poll Without Playing – Hosts S.C. At 6:45 P.M. Saturday

October 5, 2025 Glenn Guilbeau LSU Football 0
LSU looked good not playing Saturday to Associated Press college football poll voters. (Tiger Rag photo by Brock Holifield).

LSU didn’t lose Saturday. The Tigers did not run the ball poorly. And quarterback Garrett Nussmeier did not appear to be suffering from an injured abdomen.

Because LSU did not play.

Yet, the No. 13 Tigers (4-1, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) rose two spots to No. 11 in the Associated Press college football poll on Sunday. The Tigers host unranked South Carolina (3-2, 1-2 SEC) at 6:45 p.m. Saturday on the SEC Network following an open weekend.

No. 9 Texas (3-2, 0-1 SEC) helped pave the way up for LSU by losing to unranked, touchdown-underdog Florida, 29-21, on Saturday as the Gators improved to 2-3 and 1-1. Texas quarterback Arch Manning completed 16 of 29 passes for 263 yards and two touchdowns, but he threw two interceptions. And the Longhorns fell out of the A.P. poll for the first time since 2022.

LSU just beat Florida three weeks ago, 20-10.

Ohio State (5-0) remained No. 1, followed by No. 2 Miami (5-0), No. 3 Oregon (5-0), No. 4 Ole Miss (5-0), No. 5 Texas A&M (5-0), No. 6 Oklahoma (5-0), No. 7 Indiana (5-0), No. 8 Alabama (4-1), No. 9 Texas Tech (5-0), which is ranked higher than in any season since 2008, and No. 10 Georgia (4-1).

Alabama jumped two spots after beating No. 16 Vanderbilt, 30-14.

After LSU at No. 11, the rest of the second 10 featured No. 12 Tennessee, No. 13 Georgia Tech, No. 14 Missouri, No. 15 Michigan, No. 16 Notre Dame, No. 17 Illinois, No. 18 BYU, No. 19 Virginia and No. 20 Vanderbilt.

The bottom five had Arizona State at No. 21, Iowa State at No. 22, Memphis at No. 23, South Florida at 4-1 and Florida State at 3-2.

