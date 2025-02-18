LSU Rips Southern 13-1 Behind 2 New Pitchers And Ethan Frey Homer

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

A pair of LSU transfer pitchers dominated Southern, and junior outfielder Ethan Frey hit the first home run of his career with two on in a 13-1 win at Alex Box Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

Junior left-hander Conner Ware, formerly of Pearl River Community College in Mississippi, started and struck out two and allowed no hits or runs with one walk in three innings for the win.

Junior right-hander Zac Cowan, formerly of Wofford, struck out three around two hits and a run and zero walks in three innings.

JAY JOHNSON HAD SCORE TO SETTLE WITH SOUTHERN

Frey’s three-run home run as the designated hitter was part of an eight-run fourth inning for the Tigers that put them up 11-0. Freshman left fielder Derek Curiel finished 3-for-3 with three RBIs, and shortstop Steven Milam went 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI.

The Tigers (4-0) next play at Nicholls State (2-1) at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.