LSU Reveals 2026 Baseball Schedule

Important: Season Ticket Renewal Deadline is October 1, 2025

BATON ROUGE, La. – Big news from LSU! The Tigers have announced their 56-game 2026 baseball schedule. The action begins on Friday, February 13, when LSU faces Milwaukee at the famous Alex Box Stadium.

Key Points of the 2026 Season

LSU is the reigning NCAA National Champion.

The schedule includes 31 games against teams from the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

from the 2025 NCAA Tournament. LSU will participate in the Live Like Lou Jax College Baseball Classic in Jacksonville, Florida from February 20-22 , facing: Indiana Notre Dame UCF

Reminder: The kickoff times for SEC matchups will be announced soon.

Ticket Details

For Current Ticket Holders

Renew by October 1, 2025 for the 2026 season.

for the 2026 season. You can renew easily at www.LSUTIX.net or by calling 225-578-2184 during 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday.

For New Fans

Join the excitement by signing up for the 2026 season ticket request list at www.LSUTIX.net.

at www.LSUTIX.net. Celebrate the 2025 National Championship with collectible ticket boxes for $50. Get yours here: Collectible Ticket Boxes.

SEC Schedule Highlights

The 30-game Southeastern Conference journey starts with a series at Vanderbilt on March 13. LSU will also visit:

Tennessee

Ole Miss

Mississippi State

Georgia

Mark March 20 on your calendar for LSU’s home series opener against Oklahoma. Be prepared for exciting matchups against:

Kentucky

Texas A&M

South Carolina

Florida

Note: Some game dates may change due to television scheduling.

Fall Practice Schedule

As the season approaches, the Tigers are training hard.

Full-squad fall practice starts on Thursday, October 9 .

starts on . The team will have two scrimmages against rival schools: Samford at Noon CT on Sunday, November 2 in Biloxi, Miss. Southeastern Louisiana at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, November 9 in Hammond, La.

2026 LSU Baseball Schedule

(All Times Central; Home Games in ALL CAPS)

FEBRUARY

13 (Fri.) – MILWAUKEE, 2 p.m.

– MILWAUKEE, 2 p.m. 14 (Sat.) – MILWAUKEE, 1 p.m.

– MILWAUKEE, 1 p.m. 15 (Sun.) – MILWAUKEE, 12 p.m.

– MILWAUKEE, 12 p.m. 16 (Mon.) – KENT STATE, TBD

– KENT STATE, TBD 18 (Wed.) – NICHOLLS, 1 p.m.

– NICHOLLS, 1 p.m. 20 (Fri.) – INDIANA #, 1 p.m.

– INDIANA #, 1 p.m. 21 (Sat.) – NOTRE DAME #, 11 a.m.

– NOTRE DAME #, 11 a.m. 22 (Sun.) – UCF #, 2 p.m.

– UCF #, 2 p.m. 24 (Tue.) – McNEESE, 6:30 p.m.

– McNEESE, 6:30 p.m. 27 (Fri.) – DARTMOUTH, 6:30 p.m.

– DARTMOUTH, 6:30 p.m. 28 (Sat.) – NORTHEASTERN, 6 p.m.

MARCH

1 (Sun.) – DARTMOUTH, 1 p.m.

– DARTMOUTH, 1 p.m. 2 (Mon.) – NORTHEASTERN, 6:30 p.m.

– NORTHEASTERN, 6:30 p.m. 4 (Wed.) – at UL Lafayette, TBD

– at UL Lafayette, TBD 6 (Fri.) – SACRAMENTO STATE, 6:30 p.m.

– SACRAMENTO STATE, 6:30 p.m. 7 (Sat.) – SACRAMENTO STATE, 6 p.m.

– SACRAMENTO STATE, 6 p.m. 8 (Sun.) – SACRAMENTO STATE, 1 p.m.

– SACRAMENTO STATE, 1 p.m. 10 (Tue.) – CREIGHTON, 6:30 p.m.

– CREIGHTON, 6:30 p.m. 13 (Fri.) – at VANDERBILT, TBD

– at VANDERBILT, TBD 14 (Sat.) – at VANDERBILT, TBD

– at VANDERBILT, TBD 15 (Sun.) – at VANDERBILT, TBD

– at VANDERBILT, TBD 17 (Tue.) – GRAMBLING STATE, 6:30 p.m.

– GRAMBLING STATE, 6:30 p.m. 20 (Fri.) – OKLAHOMA, TBD

– OKLAHOMA, TBD 21 (Sat.) – OKLAHOMA, TBD

– OKLAHOMA, TBD 22 (Sun.) – OKLAHOMA, TBD

– OKLAHOMA, TBD 24 (Tue.) – LOUISIANA TECH, 6:30 p.m.

– LOUISIANA TECH, 6:30 p.m. 27 (Fri.) – KENTUCKY, TBD

– KENTUCKY, TBD 28 (Sat.) – KENTUCKY, TBD

– KENTUCKY, TBD 29 (Sun.) – KENTUCKY, TBD

– KENTUCKY, TBD 31 (Tue.) – SOUTHERN, 6:30 p.m.

APRIL

3 (Fri.) – at TENNESSEE, TBD

– at TENNESSEE, TBD 4 (Sat.) – at TENNESSEE, TBD

– at TENNESSEE, TBD 5 (Sun.) – at TENNESSEE, TBD

– at TENNESSEE, TBD 7 (Tue.) – BETHUNE COOKMAN, 6:30 p.m.

– BETHUNE COOKMAN, 6:30 p.m. 10 (Fri.) – at OLE MISS, TBD

– at OLE MISS, TBD 11 (Sat.) – at OLE MISS, TBD

– at OLE MISS, TBD 12 (Sun.) – at OLE MISS, TBD

– at OLE MISS, TBD 14 (Tue.) – NORTHWESTERN STATE, 6:30 p.m.

– NORTHWESTERN STATE, 6:30 p.m. 17 (Fri.) – TEXAS A&M, TBD

– TEXAS A&M, TBD 18 (Sat.) – TEXAS A&M, TBD

– TEXAS A&M, TBD 19 (Sun.) – TEXAS A&M, TBD

– TEXAS A&M, TBD 21 (Tue.) – NEW ORLEANS, 6:30 p.m.

– NEW ORLEANS, 6:30 p.m. 24 (Fri.) – at MISSISSIPPI STATE, TBD

– at MISSISSIPPI STATE, TBD 25 (Sat.) – at MISSISSIPPI STATE, TBD

– at MISSISSIPPI STATE, TBD 26 (Sun.) – at MISSISSIPPI STATE, TBD

– at MISSISSIPPI STATE, TBD 28 (Tue.) – SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA, 6:30 p.m.

MAY

1 (Fri.) – SOUTH CAROLINA, TBD

– SOUTH CAROLINA, TBD 2 (Sat.) – SOUTH CAROLINA, TBD

– SOUTH CAROLINA, TBD 3 (Sun.) – SOUTH CAROLINA, TBD

– SOUTH CAROLINA, TBD 5 (Tue.) – TULANE, 6:30 p.m.

– TULANE, 6:30 p.m. 8 (Fri.) – at GEORGIA, TBD

– at GEORGIA, TBD 9 (Sat.) – at GEORGIA, TBD

– at GEORGIA, TBD 10 (Sun.) – at GEORGIA, TBD

– at GEORGIA, TBD 14 (Thu.) – FLORIDA, TBD

– FLORIDA, TBD 15 (Fri.) – FLORIDA, TBD

– FLORIDA, TBD 16 (Sat.) – FLORIDA, TBD

– FLORIDA, TBD 19-24 (Tue.-Sun.) – SEC Tournament @ Hoover, Ala.

MAY/JUNE