LSU Reveals 2026 Baseball Schedule

September 9, 2025 Tiger Rag News Services LSU Baseball 0
LSU will begin its quest to repeat as national champions on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, against Milwaukee in Alex Box Stadium. (LSU photo).

Important: Season Ticket Renewal Deadline is October 1, 2025

BATON ROUGE, La. – Big news from LSU! The Tigers have announced their 56-game 2026 baseball schedule. The action begins on Friday, February 13, when LSU faces Milwaukee at the famous Alex Box Stadium.

Key Points of the 2026 Season

  • LSU is the reigning NCAA National Champion.
  • The schedule includes 31 games against teams from the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
  • LSU will participate in the Live Like Lou Jax College Baseball Classic in Jacksonville, Florida from February 20-22, facing:
    • Indiana
    • Notre Dame
    • UCF

Reminder: The kickoff times for SEC matchups will be announced soon.

Ticket Details

For Current Ticket Holders

  • Renew by October 1, 2025 for the 2026 season.
  • You can renew easily at www.LSUTIX.net or by calling 225-578-2184 during 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday.

For New Fans

  • Join the excitement by signing up for the 2026 season ticket request list at www.LSUTIX.net.
  • Celebrate the 2025 National Championship with collectible ticket boxes for $50. Get yours here: Collectible Ticket Boxes.

SEC Schedule Highlights

The 30-game Southeastern Conference journey starts with a series at Vanderbilt on March 13. LSU will also visit:

  • Tennessee
  • Ole Miss
  • Mississippi State
  • Georgia

Mark March 20 on your calendar for LSU’s home series opener against Oklahoma. Be prepared for exciting matchups against:

  • Kentucky
  • Texas A&M
  • South Carolina
  • Florida

Note: Some game dates may change due to television scheduling.

Fall Practice Schedule

As the season approaches, the Tigers are training hard.

  • Full-squad fall practice starts on Thursday, October 9.
  • The team will have two scrimmages against rival schools:
    • Samford at Noon CT on Sunday, November 2 in Biloxi, Miss.
    • Southeastern Louisiana at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, November 9 in Hammond, La.

2026 LSU Baseball Schedule

(All Times Central; Home Games in ALL CAPS)

FEBRUARY

  • 13 (Fri.) – MILWAUKEE, 2 p.m.
  • 14 (Sat.) – MILWAUKEE, 1 p.m.
  • 15 (Sun.) – MILWAUKEE, 12 p.m.
  • 16 (Mon.) – KENT STATE, TBD
  • 18 (Wed.) – NICHOLLS, 1 p.m.
  • 20 (Fri.) – INDIANA #, 1 p.m.
  • 21 (Sat.) – NOTRE DAME #, 11 a.m.
  • 22 (Sun.) – UCF #, 2 p.m.
  • 24 (Tue.) – McNEESE, 6:30 p.m.
  • 27 (Fri.) – DARTMOUTH, 6:30 p.m.
  • 28 (Sat.) – NORTHEASTERN, 6 p.m.

MARCH

  • 1 (Sun.) – DARTMOUTH, 1 p.m.
  • 2 (Mon.) – NORTHEASTERN, 6:30 p.m.
  • 4 (Wed.) – at UL Lafayette, TBD
  • 6 (Fri.) – SACRAMENTO STATE, 6:30 p.m.
  • 7 (Sat.) – SACRAMENTO STATE, 6 p.m.
  • 8 (Sun.) – SACRAMENTO STATE, 1 p.m.
  • 10 (Tue.) – CREIGHTON, 6:30 p.m.
  • 13 (Fri.) – at VANDERBILT, TBD
  • 14 (Sat.) – at VANDERBILT, TBD
  • 15 (Sun.) – at VANDERBILT, TBD
  • 17 (Tue.) – GRAMBLING STATE, 6:30 p.m.
  • 20 (Fri.) – OKLAHOMA, TBD
  • 21 (Sat.) – OKLAHOMA, TBD
  • 22 (Sun.) – OKLAHOMA, TBD
  • 24 (Tue.) – LOUISIANA TECH, 6:30 p.m.
  • 27 (Fri.) – KENTUCKY, TBD
  • 28 (Sat.) – KENTUCKY, TBD
  • 29 (Sun.) – KENTUCKY, TBD
  • 31 (Tue.) – SOUTHERN, 6:30 p.m.

APRIL

  • 3 (Fri.) – at TENNESSEE, TBD
  • 4 (Sat.) – at TENNESSEE, TBD
  • 5 (Sun.) – at TENNESSEE, TBD
  • 7 (Tue.) – BETHUNE COOKMAN, 6:30 p.m.
  • 10 (Fri.) – at OLE MISS, TBD
  • 11 (Sat.) – at OLE MISS, TBD
  • 12 (Sun.) – at OLE MISS, TBD
  • 14 (Tue.) – NORTHWESTERN STATE, 6:30 p.m.
  • 17 (Fri.) – TEXAS A&M, TBD
  • 18 (Sat.) – TEXAS A&M, TBD
  • 19 (Sun.) – TEXAS A&M, TBD
  • 21 (Tue.) – NEW ORLEANS, 6:30 p.m.
  • 24 (Fri.) – at MISSISSIPPI STATE, TBD
  • 25 (Sat.) – at MISSISSIPPI STATE, TBD
  • 26 (Sun.) – at MISSISSIPPI STATE, TBD
  • 28 (Tue.) – SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA, 6:30 p.m.

MAY

  • 1 (Fri.) – SOUTH CAROLINA, TBD
  • 2 (Sat.) – SOUTH CAROLINA, TBD
  • 3 (Sun.) – SOUTH CAROLINA, TBD
  • 5 (Tue.) – TULANE, 6:30 p.m.
  • 8 (Fri.) – at GEORGIA, TBD
  • 9 (Sat.) – at GEORGIA, TBD
  • 10 (Sun.) – at GEORGIA, TBD
  • 14 (Thu.) – FLORIDA, TBD
  • 15 (Fri.) – FLORIDA, TBD
  • 16 (Sat.) – FLORIDA, TBD
  • 19-24 (Tue.-Sun.) – SEC Tournament @ Hoover, Ala.

MAY/JUNE

  • 29-31/1 (Fri.-Mon.) – NCAA Regional @ Campus Sites
  • 5-7/6-8 (Fri.-Mon.) – NCAA Super Regional @ Campus Sites
  • 12-21/22 (Fri.-Mon.) – College World Series @ Omaha, Neb.

