LSU Reveals 2026 Baseball Schedule

Important: Season Ticket Renewal Deadline is October 1, 2025
BATON ROUGE, La. – Big news from LSU! The Tigers have announced their 56-game 2026 baseball schedule. The action begins on Friday, February 13, when LSU faces Milwaukee at the famous Alex Box Stadium.
Key Points of the 2026 Season
- LSU is the reigning NCAA National Champion.
- The schedule includes 31 games against teams from the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
- LSU will participate in the Live Like Lou Jax College Baseball Classic in Jacksonville, Florida from February 20-22, facing:
- Indiana
- Notre Dame
- UCF
Reminder: The kickoff times for SEC matchups will be announced soon.
Ticket Details
For Current Ticket Holders
- Renew by October 1, 2025 for the 2026 season.
- You can renew easily at www.LSUTIX.net or by calling 225-578-2184 during 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday.
For New Fans
- Join the excitement by signing up for the 2026 season ticket request list at www.LSUTIX.net.
- Celebrate the 2025 National Championship with collectible ticket boxes for $50. Get yours here: Collectible Ticket Boxes.
SEC Schedule Highlights
The 30-game Southeastern Conference journey starts with a series at Vanderbilt on March 13. LSU will also visit:
- Tennessee
- Ole Miss
- Mississippi State
- Georgia
Mark March 20 on your calendar for LSU’s home series opener against Oklahoma. Be prepared for exciting matchups against:
- Kentucky
- Texas A&M
- South Carolina
- Florida
Note: Some game dates may change due to television scheduling.
Fall Practice Schedule
As the season approaches, the Tigers are training hard.
- Full-squad fall practice starts on Thursday, October 9.
- The team will have two scrimmages against rival schools:
- Samford at Noon CT on Sunday, November 2 in Biloxi, Miss.
- Southeastern Louisiana at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, November 9 in Hammond, La.
2026 LSU Baseball Schedule
(All Times Central; Home Games in ALL CAPS)
FEBRUARY
- 13 (Fri.) – MILWAUKEE, 2 p.m.
- 14 (Sat.) – MILWAUKEE, 1 p.m.
- 15 (Sun.) – MILWAUKEE, 12 p.m.
- 16 (Mon.) – KENT STATE, TBD
- 18 (Wed.) – NICHOLLS, 1 p.m.
- 20 (Fri.) – INDIANA #, 1 p.m.
- 21 (Sat.) – NOTRE DAME #, 11 a.m.
- 22 (Sun.) – UCF #, 2 p.m.
- 24 (Tue.) – McNEESE, 6:30 p.m.
- 27 (Fri.) – DARTMOUTH, 6:30 p.m.
- 28 (Sat.) – NORTHEASTERN, 6 p.m.
MARCH
- 1 (Sun.) – DARTMOUTH, 1 p.m.
- 2 (Mon.) – NORTHEASTERN, 6:30 p.m.
- 4 (Wed.) – at UL Lafayette, TBD
- 6 (Fri.) – SACRAMENTO STATE, 6:30 p.m.
- 7 (Sat.) – SACRAMENTO STATE, 6 p.m.
- 8 (Sun.) – SACRAMENTO STATE, 1 p.m.
- 10 (Tue.) – CREIGHTON, 6:30 p.m.
- 13 (Fri.) – at VANDERBILT, TBD
- 14 (Sat.) – at VANDERBILT, TBD
- 15 (Sun.) – at VANDERBILT, TBD
- 17 (Tue.) – GRAMBLING STATE, 6:30 p.m.
- 20 (Fri.) – OKLAHOMA, TBD
- 21 (Sat.) – OKLAHOMA, TBD
- 22 (Sun.) – OKLAHOMA, TBD
- 24 (Tue.) – LOUISIANA TECH, 6:30 p.m.
- 27 (Fri.) – KENTUCKY, TBD
- 28 (Sat.) – KENTUCKY, TBD
- 29 (Sun.) – KENTUCKY, TBD
- 31 (Tue.) – SOUTHERN, 6:30 p.m.
APRIL
- 3 (Fri.) – at TENNESSEE, TBD
- 4 (Sat.) – at TENNESSEE, TBD
- 5 (Sun.) – at TENNESSEE, TBD
- 7 (Tue.) – BETHUNE COOKMAN, 6:30 p.m.
- 10 (Fri.) – at OLE MISS, TBD
- 11 (Sat.) – at OLE MISS, TBD
- 12 (Sun.) – at OLE MISS, TBD
- 14 (Tue.) – NORTHWESTERN STATE, 6:30 p.m.
- 17 (Fri.) – TEXAS A&M, TBD
- 18 (Sat.) – TEXAS A&M, TBD
- 19 (Sun.) – TEXAS A&M, TBD
- 21 (Tue.) – NEW ORLEANS, 6:30 p.m.
- 24 (Fri.) – at MISSISSIPPI STATE, TBD
- 25 (Sat.) – at MISSISSIPPI STATE, TBD
- 26 (Sun.) – at MISSISSIPPI STATE, TBD
- 28 (Tue.) – SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA, 6:30 p.m.
MAY
- 1 (Fri.) – SOUTH CAROLINA, TBD
- 2 (Sat.) – SOUTH CAROLINA, TBD
- 3 (Sun.) – SOUTH CAROLINA, TBD
- 5 (Tue.) – TULANE, 6:30 p.m.
- 8 (Fri.) – at GEORGIA, TBD
- 9 (Sat.) – at GEORGIA, TBD
- 10 (Sun.) – at GEORGIA, TBD
- 14 (Thu.) – FLORIDA, TBD
- 15 (Fri.) – FLORIDA, TBD
- 16 (Sat.) – FLORIDA, TBD
- 19-24 (Tue.-Sun.) – SEC Tournament @ Hoover, Ala.
MAY/JUNE
- 29-31/1 (Fri.-Mon.) – NCAA Regional @ Campus Sites
- 5-7/6-8 (Fri.-Mon.) – NCAA Super Regional @ Campus Sites
- 12-21/22 (Fri.-Mon.) – College World Series @ Omaha, Neb.
Be the first to comment