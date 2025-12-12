LSU Reserve Running Back Kaleb Jackson Says He Will Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Tiger Rag News Services

LSU junior running back Kaleb Jackson gave it three seasons, and it has not worked for him.

On Friday, Jackson said he planned on entering the NCAA Transfer portal, which is open now for players on teams that have had a coaching change, like LSU.

While coaching Ole Miss up at the moment for the playoffs, 5 new, multi-tasking LSU assistant coaches have gotten their new contracts approved.https://t.co/VKF46pWibq — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) December 12, 2025

The next regular portal window runs from Jan. 2-16.

Jackson played in just four games in the 2025 season behind sophomore Caden Durham and freshman Harlem Berry. He rushed seven times for 16 yards and caught five passes for 33 yards.

LSU just lost a reserve running back to the portal on Wednesday in sophomore Ju’Juan Johnson, who does plan on playing in the Texas Bowl for the Tigers against Houston on Saturday, Dec. 27 in Houston (8:15 p.m., ESPN).

In 2024, Jackson had a career-high 44 attempts for 160 yards and caught six passes for 46 yards in 13 games. As a freshman in 2023, he rushed 31 times for 165 yards and scored four touchdowns with six receptions for 53 yards in 13 games.

As a senior at Liberty in 2022, Jackson was the No. 10 running back in the nation by 247sports.com and the No. 7 prospect in Louisiana.

LSU PLAYERS ENTERED IN TRANSFER PORTAL

– Sophomore running back/receiver/QB Ju’Juan Johnson*

– Redshirt freshman WR Kylan Billiot

– Redshirt freshman WR Jelani Watkins

– Sophomore DT Ahmad Breaux*

LSU PLAYERS CONSIDERING ENTERING TRANSFER PORTAL

– Redshirt freshman CB Wallace Foster IV

– Junior CB Ashton Stamps

– Redshirt sophomore DT Sydir Mitchell

– Junior RB Kaleb Jackson

*Plans to play for LSU in the Texas Bowl in Houston on Dec. 27 against Houston.

NOTE: Players who enter the portal can later take their name out and remain at their most recent school, if accepted back by the head coach.