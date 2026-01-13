LSU Reserve Quarterback Colin Hurley Will Transfer To Michigan Via Portal

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU redshirt freshman reserve quarterback Colin Hurley will be transferring to Michigan from the portal, according to multiple reports.

Hurley (6-foot-1, 213 pounds) left the LSU team during the 2025 season after coach Brian Kelly was fired on Oct. 26 and entered the portal in December as players amid coaching changes can enter the portal before the current window (Jan. 2-16).

A four-star prospect from Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Florida, he was the No. 22 quarterback in the nation and No. 42 player in Florida when he arrived at LSU in 2024. He did not play in two seasons.

A serious car wreck in January of 2025 hurt his progress and made him miss spring football in 2025.

He recovered but was unable to get above third team with Tigers last season. He is a three-star prospect in the portal by 247sports.com as the No. 1,014 overall prospect and No. 64 quarterback.