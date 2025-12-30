LSU Reserve LB Princeton Malbrue Joins Growing List Of 17 Tigers Planning On Transferring

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

Redshirt junior linebacker Princeton Malbrue has announced on social media that he will be entering the transfer portal when it opens on Friday.

In 31 games played with the Tigers since 2022 as a reserve and on special teams, Malbrue recorded 18 tackles. He appeared in 12 games this season, making three tackles and returning a kickoff for 20 yards at Vanderbilt.

A Carencro native who went to Lafayette Christian Academy, Malbrue started his college career in 2020 at Northwestern State before transferring to LSU in 2022.

LSU PLAYERS ENTERED IN TRANSFER PORTAL

– Freshman OT Carius Curne

– Redshirt Freshman QB Colin Hurley

– Junior RB Kaleb Jackson

– Sophomore RB Ju’Juan Johnson

– Redshirt Sophomore DT Sydir Mitchell

– Junior CB Ashton Stamps

– Sophomore DT Ahmad Breaux

– Redshirt Freshman WR Jelani Watkins

LSU PLAYERS CONSIDERING ENTERING TRANSFER PORTAL

–Redshirt Junior LB Princeton Malbrue

–Redshirt Freshman OT Ory Williams

–Redshirt Sophomore OG Paul Mubenga

–Redshirt Junior S Austin Ausberry

–Redshirt Sophomore OT Tyree Adams

–Redshirt Sophomore C DJ Chester

–Junior S Javien Toviano

–Redshirt Freshman OG Coen Echols

– Redshirt Freshman CB Wallace Foster IV