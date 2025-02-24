LSU Remains At No. 7 In AP Poll

LSU remained at No. 7 in Monday’s AP Poll as the Tigers head into their final week of the regular season.

LSU secured a top-four seed and a double-bye in the SEC Tournament with its win on Sunday at Kentucky, the Tigers’ fifth win over an AP ranked team this season. LSU will play at No. 20 Alabama on Thursday before finishing its regular season at home with senior day against Ole Miss on Sunday.

AP Poll – February 24, 2025

1. Texas

2. UCLA

3. Notre Dame

4. USC

5. UConn

6. South Carolina

7. LSU

8. North Carolina

9. North Carolina State

10. TCU

11. Tennessee

12. Ohio State

13. Oklahoma

14. Kansas State

15. Kentucky

16. Duke

17. Baylor

18. West Virginia

19. Maryland

20. Alabama

21. Oklahoma State

22. Creighton

23. Michigan State

24. Florida State

25. Louisville