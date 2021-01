LSU releases 2021 softball schedule

LSU softball will open the season at home on Feb. 11 in the annual Tiger Classic, according to the full 2021 regular season schedule that was released Thursday afternoon.

Joining LSU will be Duke, Kansas, Central Arkansas and McNeese. The Tigers will host a second home tournament February 25-28 with games against and will include ULL, Oklahoma State and Buffalo.

Following the Tigers Classic, LSU will host two midweek matchups against Louisiana Tech and North Dakota before traveling to Tuscaloosa for the Bama Bash February 19. In that tournament, the Tigers will face Gardner-Webb, Liberty and Alabama in non-conference contests.

To start off March, the Tigers will face Southern Miss in a midweek matchup in Tiger Park before hosting Texas for a three-game series March 5-6.

The Tigers will start out conference play on the road, heading to Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee March 12-14. They will return home to take on Texas A&M March 19-21 and will follow with a road trip to Florida March 26-28.

Ole Miss will make a visit to Tiger Park Easter weekend, April 2-4 before the Tigers take road trips to Missouri on April 9-11 and to Kentucky April 23-25.

LSU will play the final two weeks of the regular season at home with Arkansas on April 30-May 2 and Auburn May 7-8. An opportunity to make-up any postponed contests will be May 3-5 as a midweek doubleheader.

The 2021 SEC Softball Tournament is set for May 12-15 at Rhoads Stadium on the campus of the Alabama.

Throughout the conference portion of the season, the Tigers will have three midweek road matchups against Southeastern (March 16), South Alabama (March 24)and McNeese (April 13), and a home midweek against ULM (March 30). LSU will also play a three-game series at NC State April 16-17.

NCAA Regional dates are set for May 21-23 with Super Regionals following May 27-30. The Women’s College World Series, held in Oklahoma City, will be held June 3-9.

2021 LSU SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

TIGER CLASSIC

FEB 11 (THU) MCNEESE STATE BATON ROUGE, LA. (TIGER PARK)

FEB 12 (FRI) DUKE BATON ROUGE, LA. (TIGER PARK)

FEB 12 (FRI) CENTRAL ARKANSAS BATON ROUGE, LA. (TIGER PARK)

FEB 13 (SAT) KANSAS BATON ROUGE, LA. (TIGER PARK)

FEB 14 (SUN) CENTRAL ARKANSAS BATON ROUGE, LA. (TIGER PARK)

FEB 16 (TUE) LOUISIANA TECH BATON ROUGE, LA. (TIGER PARK)

FEB 17 (WED) NORTH DAKOTA BATON ROUGE, LA. (TIGER PARK)

BAMA BASH

FEB 19 (FRI) GARDNER-WEBB TUSCALOOSA, ALA. (RHOADS STADIUM)

FEB 19 (FRI) GARDNER-WEBB TUSCALOOSA, ALA. (RHOADS STADIUM)

FEB 20 (SAT) LIBERTY TUSCALOOSA, ALA. (RHOADS STADIUM)

FEB 20 (SAT) LIBERTY TUSCALOOSA, ALA. (RHOADS STADIUM)

FEB 21 (SUN) ALABAMA TUSCALOOSA, ALA. (RHOADS STADIUM)

LSU INVITATIONAL

FEB 25 (THU) FEB 28 (SUN) BUFFALO, OKLAHOMA STATE, UL-LAFAYETTE BATON ROUGE, LA. (TIGER PARK)

MAR 2 (TUE) SOUTHERN MISS BATON ROUGE, LA. (TIGER PARK)

MAR 5 (FRI) TEXAS BATON ROUGE, LA. (TIGER PARK)

MAR 5 (FRI) TEXAS BATON ROUGE, LA. (TIGER PARK)

MAR 6 (SAT) TEXAS BATON ROUGE, LA. (TIGER PARK)

MAR 12 (FRI) AT TENNESSEE KNOXVILLE, TENN. (LEE STADIUM)

MAR 13 (SAT) AT TENNESSEE KNOXVILLE, TENN. (LEE STADIUM)

MAR 14 (SUN) AT TENNESSEE KNOXVILLE, TENN. (LEE STADIUM)

MAR 16 (TUE) AT SOUTHEASTERN LA. HAMMOND, LA. (NORTH OAK PARK)

MAR 20 (SAT) TEXAS A&M BATON ROUGE, LA. (TIGER PARK)

MAR 21 (SUN) TEXAS A&M BATON ROUGE, LA. (TIGER PARK)

MAR 22 (MON) TEXAS A&M BATON ROUGE, LA. (TIGER PARK)

MAR 24 (WED) AT SOUTH ALABAMA MOBILE, ALA. (JAGUAR FIELD)

MAR 26 (FRI) AT FLORIDA GAINESVILLE, FLA. (KATIE SEASHOLE PRESSLY STADIUM)

MAR 27 (SAT) AT FLORIDA GAINESVILLE, FLA. (KATIE SEASHOLE PRESSLY STADIUM)

MAR 28 (SUN) AT FLORIDA GAINESVILLE, FLA. (KATIE SEASHOLE PRESSLY STADIUM)

MAR 30 (TUE) ULM BATON ROUGE, LA. (TIGER PARK)

APR 1 (THU) OLE MISS BATON ROUGE, LA. (TIGER PARK)

APR 2 (FRI) OLE MISS BATON ROUGE, LA. (TIGER PARK)

APR 3 (SAT) OLE MISS BATON ROUGE, LA. (TIGER PARK)

APR 9 (FRI) AT MISSOURI COLUMBIA, MO. (MISSOU STADIUM)

APR 10 (SAT) AT MISSOURI COLUMBIA, MO. (MISSOU STADIUM))

APR 11 (SUN) AT MISSOURI COLUMBIA, MO. (MISSOU STADIUM)

APR 13 (TUE) AT McNEESE STATE LAKE CHARLES, LA. (JOE MILLER FIELD AT COWGIRL DIAMOND)

APR 16 (FRI) AT NC STATE RALEIGH, N.C. (DAIL STADIUM)

APR 17 (SAT) AT NC STATE RALEIGH, N.C. (DAIL STADIUM)

APR 17 (SAT) AT NC STATE RALEIGH, N.C. (DAIL STADIUM)T

APR 23 (FRI) AT KENTUCKY LEXINGTON, KY. (JOHN CROPP STADIUM)

APR 24 (SAT) AT KENTUCKY LEXINGTON, KY. (JOHN CROPP STADIUM)

APR 25 (SUN) AT KENTUCKY LEXINGTON, KY. (JOHN CROPP STADIUM)

MAY 1 (SAT) ARKANSAS BATON ROUGE, LA. (TIGER PARK)

MAY 2 (SUN) ARKANSAS BATON ROUGE, LA. (TIGER PARK)

MAY 3 (MON) ARKANSAS BATON ROUGE, LA. (TIGER PARK)

MAY 7 (FRI) AUBURN BATON ROUGE, LA. (TIGER PARK)

MAY 8 (SAT) AUBURN BATON ROUGE, LA. (TIGER PARK)

MAY 9 (SUN) AUBURN BATON ROUGE, LA. (TIGER PARK)

POSTSEASON

MAY 12 (WED) MAY 15 (SAT) SEC TOURNAMENT TUSCALOOSA, ALA. (RHOADS STADIUM)

MAY 21 (FRI) MAY 23 (SUN) NCAA REGIONALS TBA CAMPUS SITES TBA

MAY 27 (THU) MAY 30 (SUN) NCAA SUPER REGIONALS TBA CAMPUS SITES

JUN 3 (THU) JUN 9 (WED) WOMEN’S COLLEGE WORLD SERIES TBA OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLA. (USA SOFTBALL HALL OF FAME STADIUM)

For all of the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can also follow the program on its social media outlets at www.Facebook.com/lsusoftball along with @lsusoftball and @BethTorina on Twitter and @lsusoftball on Instagram.