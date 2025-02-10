LSU Rejoins AP Top-5

LSU moved up one spot to No. 5 in Monday’s AP Poll after a pair of wins at Missouri and against No. 19 Tennessee.

LSU is off on Thursday and will travel to Austin for another big SEC showdown on Sunday against No. 3 Texas on ABC. Texas knocked off South Carolina on Sunday and now, with all three teams having one loss in conference play, the Tigers, Longhorns and Gamecocks are tied atop the SEC rankings.

AP Poll – February 10, 2024

1. UCLA

2. Notre Dame

3. Texas

4. South Carolina

5. LSU

6. USC

7. UConn

8. Kentucky

9. Ohio State

10. North Carolina State

11. TCU

12. North Carolina

13. Duke

14. Kansas State

15. Tennessee

16. Oklahoma

17. Maryland

18. West Virginia

19. Georgia Tech

20. Oklahoma State

21. Alabama

22. Michigan State

23. Florida State

24. Creighton

25. Baylor