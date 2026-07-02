LSU Recruiting Flip! No. 5 Safety Karnell James Commits To LSU After Decommitting From Texas

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

After an 0-for-Wednesday, LSU football coach Lane Kiffin got his recruiting mojo back on Thursday by flipping four-star Texas commitment Karnell “Greedy” James, the No. 5 safety in the country by 247sports.com, which has him as the No. 87 overall prospect and No. 11 player in Texas.

James (6-foot-0, 175), who is from Manvel High in Manvel, Texas, had been committed to Texas since Dec. 3. His commitment bumped LSU’s class from No. 18 in the 247sports.com rankings to No. 11 with 15 commitments. LSU is No. 13 in the On3.com rankings.

On3.com has James as the No. 320 overall prospect, No. 28 safety and No. 47 player in Texas. The composite rankings by 247sports has James at No. 282 overall, No. 24 safety and No. 43 in Texas.

LSU FOOTBALL COMMITMENTS FOR 2027 – 15

Among the other programs recruiting James are Notre Dame, Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, Florida, Arizona State, Baylor and California.

On Wednesday, LSU was in the running for three commitments, but lost two to other schools, while No. 26 safety Jayden Anding of Ruston High postponed his commitment decision between LSU and Ole Miss from Wednesday to a later date. The commitment targets LSU did not receive Wednesday were No. 3 athlete Tae Walden of Collierville, who committed to Oregon, and No. 21 cornerback Brandon Sherrard of Pearland, Texas, who committed to Texas.