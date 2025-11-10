LSU Receiver Nic Anderson Expected To Miss Arkansas Game, Probably More With Knee Injury

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU junior transfer wide receiver Nic Anderson is likely to miss Saturday’s game against Arkansas after suffering a right knee injury in the third quarter of the Tigers’ 20-9 loss at No. 4 Alabama on Saturday night. But he does have an outside chance of playing.

Anderson, a redshirt junior transfer from Oklahoma, caught two passes for 32 yards at Alabama. He was injured on his second catch early in the third quarter and left the game without returning. A magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) test showed no serious injury, such as an anterior cruciate ligament tear, and he will not need surgery as first feared, LSU interim coach Frank Wilson said Monday.

“It’s positive news,” Wilson said at his weekly press conference on Monday. “It is not procedural. We’ll see by Wednesday if he’ll be up for this game and the rest.”

Wilson also said starting linebacker Whit Weeks may have a chance to play Saturday after missing LSU’s last three games with an ankle injury.

“Unsure right now,” he said. “Probably hopeful. He was in great spirits.”

LSU (5-4, 2-4 Southeastern Conference) hosts Arkansas (2-7, 0-5 SEC) at 11:45 a.m. Saturday on the SEC Network. The Tigers are a 6.5-point favorite to snap their three-game losing streak. LSU then hosts Western Kentucky (7-2, 5-2 Conference-USA) on Nov. 22 before closing the regular season at No. 11 Oklahoma (7-2, 3-2 SEC) on Nov. 29.

Anderson came to LSU as one of the higher rated transfers in former coach Brian Kelly’s No. 1-ranked, 18-member transfer portal class of 2025 as the No. 3 wide receiver. But he has underachieved with just 12 catches on the season for 106 yards in nine games. He caught 38 passes for 798 yards and 10 touchdowns as a freshman at Oklahoma in 2023. He missed the 2024 season with an injury.

LSU is the second consecutive program to not make the College Football Playoff after signing the No. 1 portal class. Ole Miss had the No. 1 portal class in 2024 with 26 signees but finished the regular season at 9-3 overall, 5-3 in the SEC.