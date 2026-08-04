LSU Quarterback Sam Leavitt Named To Prestigious Maxwell Watch List

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU new quarterback Sam Leavitt has been named to the preseason watch list for the 90th Maxwell Award, the Maxwell Football Club has announced.

The Maxwell Award is presented annually to the outstanding player in college football. Past LSU winners of the Maxwell Award include quarterbacks Joe Burrow (2019) and Jayden Daniels (2023), who each won the Heisman Trophy as well.

Leavitt, a redshirt junior from West Linn, Oregon, is among 81 players, including 16 from the SEC, who have been selected to the preseason watch list. He signed with new LSU coach Lane Kiffin last January from Arizona State as the No. 1 player in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

He started the last two seasons at Arizona State. The Big 12 Freshman of the Year and second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2024, Leavitt threw for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns in leading the Sun Devils to an 11-3 record and College Football Playoff appearance. He started seven games in the 2025 season before a right foot injury ended his season, and he had Lisfranc surgery on the foot last fall and missed most of spring practice.

Kiffin has said multiple times that Leavitt is now fully recovered.

LSU apparently is progressing down a private equity path that Athletic Director Verge Ausberry warned about to Tiger Rag Magazine months ago. @racertodd https://t.co/qPIjL2gQML — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) August 3, 2026

He has thrown for 4,652 yards and 36 TDs while rushing for 816 yards and 10 scores during his collegiate career. Leavitt played briefly in four games at Michigan State in 2023 and was redshirted.

Leavitt and the Tigers report to campus for the start of fall camp today with the first practice scheduled for Wednesday morning. LSU opens the season on Saturday, Sept. 5, at home against Clemson (6:30 p.m., ABC).