LSU Quarterback Sam Leavitt Expected To Miss Remainder Of Spring Practice With Foot Injury

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU projected starting quarterback Sam Leavitt, whom LSU signed as the No. 1 player and No. 1 quarterback in the Transfer Portal from Arizona State last January, is not expected to return to spring practice after a follow-up medical procedure on his injured foot.

Leavitt had the screws removed on Monday from a surgery in early November 2025 for his Lisfranc injury suffered last season at Arizona State. The Lisfranc surgery involves realigning broken bones and/or ligament tears in the middle part of the injured foot with stabilizing screws, plates or pins.

“None of these are surprises,” LSU coach Lane Kiffin said Tuesday at a regularly scheduled spring football press conference when asked about Leavitt’s absence from practice Tuesday morning.

“This is the timeline we expected,” he said. “Sam had the screws removed yesterday, and everything went well. It was something that going into it we were going to know that it was going to be unfortunate. He was going to miss spring – a lot of it.”

Asked if Leavitt had a chance to return to spring practice before it ends on April 16, Kiffin said, “I don’t think he will. He’s on crutches now. But maybe.”

Leavitt first injured his foot on Sept. 20, 2025, against Baylor, but he kept playing before aggravating the injury on Oct. 25 against Houston. It was then announced on Oct. 31 that he was done for the season and would have surgery.

Redshirt sophomore Landen Clark, the No. 65 quarterback in the 2026 portal from Elon when he signed with LSU last January, took the first team snaps on Tuesday with Leavitt not in action. Also competing is No. 7 portal quarterback signee Husan Longstreet, a redshirt freshman from USC.

“That (Leavitt’s injury) was going to allow the other guys opportunities,” Kiffin said.

Kiffin wasn’t overly concerned about his new quarterback coming in injured.

“I just feel nowadays it’s a little easier to play quarterback than it used to be years ago as far as how long you’ve been there,” he said. “You look around the country. People transfer in and go play at new places. Look at the previous place we were at – the guy didn’t get there until the summer.”

Going into his sixth season at Ole Miss last year, Kiffin signed Trinidad Chambliss from Division II Ferris State in Big Rapids, Michigan, last April, and he missed spring practice. But Chambliss still beat out returning projected starter Austin Simmons for the starting job. He then ended up finishing third in the nation with 3,813 passing yards on 294-of-445 passing for 22 touchdowns with only three interceptions and led the Rebels to a 13-2 season and the College Football Playoff semifinals.

“That went into the decision, whereas years ago, you would be really concerned that the quarterback was going to miss your spring,” Kiffin said. “Sam’s done a great job mentally in the meetings and walk-throughs and was able to throw some individuals before this procedure.”