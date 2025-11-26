LSU Quarterback Michael Van Buren Talks About Elevating His Play in Preparation to Play Oklahoma

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, TIGER RAG STAFF Writer

LSU sophomore quarterback Michael Van Buren spoke to the media on Tuesday evening where he discussed the Tigers’ (7-4, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) upcoming matchup with No. 8 Oklahoma (9-2. 5-2 SEC) this Saturday (2:30 p.m., ABC).

With the Tigers without junior starting center Braelin Moore and freshman right tackle Ory Williams this week, Van Buren said his play needs to elevate to put his teammates in the best spot to perform.

“I just need to work on being a leader and just taking command of the offense and doing my job. If I do my job, then it’s going to make all 10 around me better,” Van Buren said.