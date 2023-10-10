LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels powering one of the most explosive offenses in college football

LSU, behind the play of quarterback Jayden Daniels, continues to be one of the most explosive in college football as the Tigers rank among the Top 10 nationally in six statistical categories at the halfway point of the season.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=983050&oid=28183&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img title="Alumni Hall Tiger Rag" style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=983050&oid=28183&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="Alumni Hall Tiger Rag" width="300" height="250"/></a> <a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=985194&oid=28183&wd=1250&ht=1042&pair=as" target="_blank"><img title="Baringer Law Firm" style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=985194&oid=28183&wd=1250&ht=1042&pair=as" alt="Baringer Law Firm" width="1250" height="1042"/></a>

LSU returns to Tiger Stadium on Saturday for the first time since beating Arkansas in late September when they host Auburn at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

LSU leads the nation in total first downs with 169, an average of 28 per game. The Tigers are No. 3 nationally in total offense, averaging 548.3 yards per game. LSU is averaging 337.7 passing yards per game, which ranks No. 7 nationally. LSU’s 210.7 rushing yards per game stands at No. 2 in the SEC and No. 14 in the nation.

The Tigers are No. 5 in the nation in both scoring at 44.8 points per game and pass efficiency with a 185.8 rating. LSU has completed 139-of-198 passes for 2,026 yards, 19 TDs and only two interceptions.

LSU’s third-down conversion rate (40-of-71) of 56.3 percent leads the conference and ranks No. 3 in the nation.

Individually, Daniels leads the SEC and ranks No. 2 in the nation in four categories: total offense (398.5 yards per game), passing TDs (19), pass efficiency (196.7 rating) and points responsible for (140). He stands atop the SEC and ranks No. 3 in the nation in passing yards per game (328.2).

Daniels, who has been named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week three times this year, ranks third among all quarterbacks nationally in rushing yards with 422. He’s coming off a career-best 130 yards in the win over Missouri.

Daniels has accounted for four or more TDs in five straight games, the longest streak in school history, and he’s gone over the 400-yard mark in total offense three times, including a 513-yard effort against Ole Miss. Daniels’ 513 yards of total offense rank as the second-highest total in college football this year.

Wide receiver Brian Thomas leads the nation in touchdown receptions with nine and he’s No. 7 nationally in receiving yards with 603.

Malik Nabers, who has caught a pass in 24 consecutive games, ranks No. 2 in the nation in receiving yards (771) and yards per game (128.5), and he’s No. 5 in receptions per game (7.7) and total receptions (46), and No. 10 in TD receptions (6).

Nabers goes into the Auburn game ranked No. 9 in school history in career receiving yards with 2,208 and No. 9 in career receptions with 146.