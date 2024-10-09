LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier Talking Ole Miss (Full Video Interview) As Tigers and Rebels Prepare For Huge SEC Showdown

October 9, 2024 Tiger Rag News Services Football 0
Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

Full interview with LSU football quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. The Tigers host Ole Miss Saturday night.

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier confident heading into SEC showdown with Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium
author avatar
Tiger Rag News Services
See Full Bio

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


six + 4 =