LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier Injury Rumors Quelled

In a whirlwind of speculation that set the internet abuzz, concerns over a potentially serious injury to LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier during Wednesday’s closed practice have been put to rest. Sources present at the practice have confirmed that Nussmeier, a pivotal player for the Tigers, did not endure a major injury nor require assistance off the field. Instead, it was described as “just a tweak,” with Nussmeier seen walking under his own power.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly, according to On3, exercised caution by instructing Nussmeier to sit out the remainder of the practice session. With a recovery day scheduled for Thursday, the timing allows Nussmeier an additional day of rest before LSU resumes practice on Friday.

The Tigers are gearing up for an exciting season opener against Clemson on August 30, a clash between top 10 powerhouses. Nussmeier, entering his second season as the starting quarterback after a standout year with 4,052 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, is a potential Heisman Trophy contender. His performance in the preseason has shown promise, displaying precision when given the opportunity to throw, setting high expectations for the upcoming season.