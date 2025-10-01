LSU QB Michael Van Buren Gets 1st Team Practice As Garrett Nussmeier Rests Abdomen Injury

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

They may or may not be needed this season, but LSU backup quarterback Michael Van Buren will be taking most, if not all, of the practice snaps with the first team this week as starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier rests his abdomen injury.

Rumors of Garrett Nussmeier being lost for season with pending surgery, “silly,” says Brian Kelly:https://t.co/wGqDJhE7Wk — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) October 1, 2025

“It’s a great opportunity for him,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said of Van Buren Wednesday afternoon following practice. “We’re going to give Garrett some time to rest here this week, make sure he’s fully at 100 percent. And Michael got all of the first team reps. He did a great job. He’s still learning, but as we’ve said, we feel confident in his ability.”

No. 13 LSU (4-1, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) next plays a week from Saturday against South Carolina (3-2, 1-2 SEC) in Tiger Stadium.

Van Buren is a sophomore transfer who started the final eight games at quarterback for Mississippi State last season, completing 140 of 256 passes for 1,886 yards and 11 touchdowns with seven interceptions around 27 sacks. He rushed 69 times for negative-12 yards because of the sacks, but did run for five touchdowns. He completed 10 of 12 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown with four rushes for 16 yards in a mop-up role in LSU’s 56-10 win over Southeastern Louisiana on Sept. 20.

Van Buren gives LSU a short yardage option, but Kelly doesn’t see that happening as long as Nussmeier is the quarterback.

“We have that package in,” he said. “We have short-yardage runs for our quarterbacks. It’s just that I’m not going to take Garrett Nussmeier out of the game to run short yardage. We gear it to our quarterback. If he’s not our quarterback, we have some different answers, if it’s Michael.”

Kelly was asked if Nussmeier aggravated his abdomen injury before or during the Ole Miss game, and he said, “No.”

INJURY REPORT

Starting tailback Caden Durham (ankle) is improving after missing the Ole Miss game and has a chance to play against South Carolina.

“He was better today,” Kelly said. “If he continues on this path, I’m pretty optimistic he’ll be in good shape for next week.”

Starting left guard Paul Mubenga suffered a high ankle sprain at Ole Miss, but has a chance to play at South Carolina.

Starting right tackle Weston Davis suffered a fractured nose and a concussion in pre-game warm-ups at Ole Miss and did not play.

“He caught a helmet to the head,” Kelly said. “He’s doing well.”

Davis has to clear concussion protocol before he can practice and play in LSU’s next game.