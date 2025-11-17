LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier’s Status Up In The Air With Ju’Juan Johnson As Backup To Starter Michael Van Buren

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU fifth-year senior, two-year starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier’s status for the Tigers’ next two games remains a mystery because of his abdomen strain re-injury last week in practice, and perhaps because of the insignificance of the next two games.

Nussmeier did not dress out for last Saturday’s game when LSU (6-4, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) became bowl eligible with its 23-22 win over last-place Arkansas (2-8, 0-6 SEC). LSU will go to a bowl, if it accepts a bid, regardless of what happens the rest of the way. The Tigers host Western Kentucky (8-2, 6-1 Conference-USA) at 6:45 p.m. Saturday on the SEC Network and finish the regular season at No. 8 Oklahoma (8-2, 4-2 SEC) on Nov. 29.

“I know he’s going to want to,” LSU interim coach Frank Wilson said at his weekly press conference Monday when asked of Nussmeier’s chances at playing on Saturday against Western Kentucky. “We’re going to defer to our medical staff, our trainers, our doctors to do what’s best for him. If there’s any way he can, I know he’s going to want to do so. But I don’t have those answers just yet.”

Nussmeier may be interested in opting out for the rest of the season – if he has not already – as he needs time to heal and prepare for a possible chance to participate in the NFL-run Senior Bowl practices and game in Mobile, Alabama, and the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis early next year in preparation for the April NFL Draft.

Wilson did praise Nussmeier on his ability to play most of this season while dealing with an abdomen strain he first suffered in August, but never missed a game. The injury was particularly painful through LSU’s first five games before he had a chance to let it heal during LSU’s open date week that began after the Sept. 27 loss at Ole Miss.

“To say that he played courageously throughout the year is an understatement,” Wilson said. “I wasn’t always privy to the injuries and the things that he was going through, but he went through a lot. He persevered through a lot. He pushed through an awful lot to give our team and himself every opportunity to be our best. I commend Garrett for that and what he did this year, which I thought was extremely courageous.”

Wilson sounded a tad like he was speaking of Nussmeier’s season in past tense in that last sentence.

Backup sophomore transfer quarterback Michael Van Buren led LSU to its win over Arkansas and is expected to start Saturday, possibly pending Nussmeier’s recovery and/or desire level to play. Van Buren completed 21 of 31 passes for 221 yards and the game-winning, 12-yard TD to tight end Bauer Sharp wit 7:53 to play.

Wilson confirmed what Tiger Rag already reported Saturday about LSU’s iffy quarterback situation should Nussmeier stay out and should Van Buren be injured. That was that Van Buren’s backup will be running back Ju’Juan Johnson, because redshirt freshman quarterback Colin Hurley left the team several weeks ago on leave, but remains on the roster.

“He took a leave of personal related matters,” Wilson confirmed. “It is temporary right now at this time.”

Wilson did not say when Hurley may return to the team. Johnson played quarterback during LSU’s last spring drills as Hurley was recovering from a serious auto accident near campus last January. The third team, or emergency quarterback, for LSU last Saturday and this Saturday – pending Nussmeier’s status – will be true freshman walk-on Emile Picarella of University High on the LSU campus, as Tiger Rag reported Saturday.

“We’ve got a guy who went through an entire spring with us in Ju’Juan Johnson at quarterback all the way into fall camp, who we’ve been constantly still working, as Garrett’s injury started to reveal itself even more, to have an emergency plan,” Wilson said. “And we feel confident about that. We feel confident about Emile being able to step in and get us out of the game if we needed to do so. So, we have a contingency plan that we feel confident in.”

What Wilson meant by “Garrett’s injury started to reveal itself even more” is not clear. Wilson had said last Thursday that Nussmeier re-injured his abdomen strain at that Thursday practice.

WHIT WEEKS UPDATE

LSU starting junior linebacker Whit Week’s status also remains up in the air after he missed his fourth straight game with an ankle injury on Saturday. Wilson mentioned Weeks’ “future,” which is likely also on the table with Nussmeier. Weeks could enter the 2026 NFL Draft.

“I sure hope he would (return),” Wilson said “He makes us better. I’m respectful and understanding of his injury, of his future, and the things that he’s trying to attain. I think if there’s a possibility of him being able to play, he’s going to position himself to do so. Unfortunately, that hasn’t happened in the last couple of weeks, several weeks. We’ll try again this week. He has a desire and a want-to to play and to finish this season that he sees fit. And we certainly want to accommodate him in doing so.”