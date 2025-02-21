LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier Will Not Have To Go Far For Some Dad Coaching Next Season

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

If the New Orleans Saints consider drafting LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier in April of 2026, depending on how bad or good a season they have and Nussmeier’s draft stock, they will have some very valuable draft information already stored.

The Saints will know Nussmeier’s background front and backwards, and may know him like one of their own players. Because Nussmeier’s dad, Doug Nussmeier, has reportedly been hired as New Orleans’ new quarterbacks coach by new head coach Kellen Moore.

Nussmeier was QBs coach last season under Moore when Moore was offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles, who just won the Super Bowl in New Orleans on Feb. 9 in the Superdome. Nussmeier also coached quarterbacks with Moore as offensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023. And when Moore was Dallas’ offensive coordinator from 2019-22, Nussmeier was his tight ends coach in 2019 and quarterback coach from 2020-22.

So, look for Garrett Nussmeier to be throwing football at Saints’ mini-camp and training camp practices this spring and summer and watching film here and there with dad when he can take a break from LSU. Pop will only be an hour away. The last time they were this close was when Nussmeier lived with his parents in December of 2020 when he was finishing as an early graduate from Marcus High School in Flower Mound, Texas, near Dallas, and his dad was the Cowboys’ quarterbacks coach under Moore.

Nussmeier, 23, was born in Ottawa, Ontario, in Canada when his dad was playing in his final season as a professional quarterback for the Ottawa Renegades. Little Nuss then lived like a renegade for the next 18 years as his dad’s coaching career took him on a tour of the United States in college football and the NFL.

The elder Nussmeier, now 54, was Michigan State’s quarterbacks coach from 2003-05, the St. Louis Rams QBs coach in 2006 and ’07, Fresno State’s offensive coordinator and QBs coach in 2008, the Washington Huskies’ offensive coordinator and QBs coach from 2009-11, Alabama’s offensive coordinator and QBs coach in 2012 and ’13, Michigan’s offensive coordinator and QBs coach in 2014, Florida’s offensive coordinator and QBs coach in 2015-17 and then Dallas.

Little Nuss is in his fifth year at LSU. Daddy Nuss’ only coaching job that lasted five years was when he was with the Cowboys from 2018-22.

Maybe, they can end up together in the 2026 season should the Saints draft Nussmeier. That is a possibility since Nussmeier decided to return to LSU for his senior season when he likely could be a first round pick this April 26 in the NFL Draft. His dad helped him with the decision.

GARRETT NUSSMEIER STAYING AT LSU

“Well, it’s his journey, and he had to make his decision on his terms,” Doug Nussmeier said during Super Bowl week. “So, all I tried to do was guide him on what I thought the key points he needed to focus on. Like, ‘Here’s some things that I think you should look at. Here are the important factors if you want to go to the NFL. Here are the important factors if you want to stay at LSU. And ultimately, you’ve got to sit down and make the best decision that you feel for you.'”

If the Saints do end up drafting Nussmeier, he will play where his dad played. The Saints took Nussmeier in the fourth round of the 1994 NFL Draft out of Idaho. He did not play in the regular season until 1996 when he started one game and played in two, completing 28 of 50 passes for 272 yards with a touchdown and interception. In 1997, he played three games with one start, completing 18 of 32 passes for 183 yards and three interceptions.

Nussmeier’s wife Christy is from Lake Charles, where Garrett spent many of his summers as a kid.

(Andrew Greenstein of Louisiana Network contributed to this story.)