LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier To Cowboy Up In Texas Bowl … Game Prediction

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

HOUSTON – In the long vacant but still treasured Astrodome that remains next to NRG Stadium, where LSU (8-4) will play Baylor (8-4) today in the Texas Bowl (2:30 p.m., ESPN), a scoreboard light show used to explode after Houston Astros’ home runs and victories.

A cowboy with guns blazing was firing in all directions in celebration.

That cowboy will be Texas-raised LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier this afternoon. Born in Lake Charles as the son of NFL quarterback and college and NFL coach Doug Nussmeier, Garrett moved 12 times as a kid en route to becoming a Texas star at Marcus High in Flower Mound, near Dallas.

The Tigers take over Texas



2:30 p.m. | Tuesday

vs. Baylor | ESPN

The last we saw of Nussmeier was on Nov. 30 when he returned to the Tiger Stadium field with guns ablaze after writhing in pain and leaving from a dislocated, right throwing shoulder. His Tigers were deadlocked, 7-7, early in the second quarter at the time against an Oklahoma team that shot blanks most of this season in finishing 6-7, 2-6 in the SEC. A medical staffer popped Nussmeier’s shoulder back in place in the locker room, and I have a vision of him chewing on a bullet during the process.

“There was no option really in my head whatever we had to do to be able to get back me back out there,” Nussmeier said that night of the option coach Brian Kelly gave him not to return. “I’ll be good. Got a month to get right and play the bowl game. We had a talk, and I told him there was no way I was sitting out.”

Nussmeier Cowboy-ed up. After his return with 2:02 left in the second quarter, he completed 4 of 4 passes for 60 yards with a 40-yard touchdown to wide receiver Chris Hilton to put the Tigers up 24-17 with 45 seconds left in the half. He would continue the string to 10-of-10 passing for 141 yards into the third quarter with a 45-yard TD pass to Hilton for a 31-17 lead. He completed 12 of 16 for 190 yards after the injury and finished 22 of 31 for 277 yards and three touchdowns in a 37-17. He shredded a pass defense that finished 44th in the nation with 203.2 yards allowed a game.

Look for Nussmeier to pick up right where he left off this New Year’s Eve afternoon after deciding against the NFL Draft and returning to LSU for his senior season. Baylor’s defense is significantly worse than Oklahoma’s and most of the defenses that Nussmeier faced this season.

Baylor coach Dave Aranda, who was LSU’s defensive coordinator during the Tigers’ offense-dominated 2019 national title season, has his Bears’ D at No. 85 nationally against the pass with 227.6 yards allowed a game.

Nussmeier is No. 6 in the nation in passing yards per game with 311.6 as he is 313 of 491 for 3,739 yards and 26 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. So, hello Baylor, which is also 83rd in total defense with 382.8 allowed a game and 77th against the run with 155.2 yards given up a game.

LSU TO BE INEXPERIENCED IN SPOTS TODAY

Nussmeier will be missing his favorite targets during the 2024 season in senior wide receiver Kyren Lacy (58 catches, 866 yards, 9 TDs) and junior tight end Mason Taylor (55 for 546 and 2 TDs). Lacy opted out as did Taylor, who put his name in for the 2025 NFL Draft. CJ Daniels (42 for 480) is also gone, having transferred for his senior season at Miami.

But with the kind of defense Baylor plays, that trio will not be missed terribly. Particularly with a healthy Hilton, sophomore wide receiver Aaron Anderson, who caught 53 passes for 784 yards – second only to Lacy – and five touchdowns, and blossoming freshman tight end Trey’Dez Green (7 for 48, 2 TDs). The athletic, 6-foot-7 Green will join the basketball team soon.

“There are different moving pieces, and certain guys aren’t playing,” Nussmeier said of bowl practice. “And guys are stepping into new roles. I think that’s what bowl practice is all about, giving guys opportunities and letting guys compete for spots.”

Just tell them to go deep.

Yes, LSU’s offensive line will be without junior left tackle Will Campbell (NFL Draft), junior right tackle Emery Jones Jr. (NFL Draft) and senior left guard Garrett Dellinger (opted out with ankle injury). And the Tigers will start two very inexperienced players in redshirt freshman Tyree Adams at left tackle and sophomore Ben Bordelon at right tackle along with redshirt freshman Paul Mubenga, who has started the last four games for Dellinger.

But again, this is Baylor’s defense.

LSU’s defense is not great either, but it is better than the Bears – No. 45 in passing yards allowed (205.9 a game), No. 53 in total defense (352.5 a game) and 62nd against the run (146.6 a game.) And the Tigers return most of their defense from 2024, including senior defensive ends Bradyn Swinson (8.5 sacks) and Sai’vion Jones (4.5 sacks) and top flight senior cornerback Zy Alexander.

LSU’s defense will be challenged by Baylor junior quarterback Sawyer Robertson, who is No. 12 in the nation in passing efficiency at 155.0 to Nussmeier’s 48th at 140.7. Robertson has completed 199 of 317 passes for 2,626 yards and 26 touchdowns – with 74 fewer attempts than Nussmeier – against seven interceptions. If Nussmeier avoids the picks, he will beat Robertson.

Baylor returns significantly more of its 2024 roster than does LSU, but LSU still has more talent.

And that will show. Sure as shootin’, Nussmeier will threw for 300 yards or more once again and three touchdowns.

PREDICTION:

LSU 34, Baylor 20. (And don’t be surprised if the Tigers pick up another portal player during the game.)

Happy New Year!