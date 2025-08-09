LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier Shows Virtually No Signs Of Knee Injury At Practice

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Other than the small, protective black sleeve over his left knee, LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier looked nothing like an injured player on Saturday during the Tigers’ scrimmage at the football facility.

Nussmeier, who tweaked his left knee at practice on Wednesday and has had tendinitis in it since, ran, scrambled and threw on the run throughout all 21 periods of practice and scrimmaging, with the first three periods in the indoor facility. And most of his passes were beauties, particularly the deep ones.

For the most part, the tendinitis, which stems from a knee surgery two years ago, looks like a 1.5 injury on a scale of one to 10, as LSU coach Brian Kelly said on Friday.

Nussmeier did limp slightly, favoring his left knee, after a long run across the field late in the practice. But other than that, he looked no different than last season when he started all 13 games and threw for 4,052 yards for fifth nationally.

There was also no loss of competitive fire in the fifth-year senior. Late in the practice in between scrimmage plays, Nussmeier jawed with several defensive players, particularly senior defensive tackle transfer Bernard Gooden, formerly of South Florida, and senior linebacker West Weeks.

The jawing kept up throughout several plays and ended in a scrum between the offense and the defense. Just a little pushing here and there with no blows thrown before LSU sports information personnel moved the dozen or so reporters to the exits.

Nussmeier also went in motion right often in red zone scrimmaging before direct snaps to running backs and reserve quarterback Ju’Juan Johnson.

Senior transfer wide receiver Barion Brown from Kentucky was one of the better receivers along with senior Chris Hilton, who has not dropped a pass since practice began on July 30. Tight end Bauer Sharp, a senior transfer from Oklahoma, did suffer his first drop of camp.

Overall, though, there were 12 drops by receivers and backs.

LSU backup quarterbacks Michael Van Buren Jr., a sophomore transfer from Mississippi State, and redshirt freshman Colin Hurley continued to struggle so far.

RUNNING BACK JT LINDSEY NOT AT PRACTICE

True freshman running back JT Lindsey of Alexandria was not at practice on Saturday after being bailed out of jail in Baton Rouge late Friday. Lindsey was arrested and jailed Friday by LSU Police on accessory charges after turning himself in for allegedly allowing two Alexandria acquaintances wanted on murder charges to stay in his LSU dormitory room last month.

LSU has suspended Lindsey indefinitely, pending the outcome of the charges against him.

Shernell Jackson, 17, and Keldrick Jordan, 18, allegedly stayed in Lindsey’s room in July while they were wanted men on second degree murder charges in the shooting death of Corey Brooks, 17, in Alexandria on May 21. U.S. Marshalls Service officers arrested Jackson and Jordan on Monday in Baton Rouge.