LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier Not Dressed For Today’s Game, So Who Is Michael Van Buren’s Backup As Colin Hurley Also Not Dressed?

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU senior starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier will not play in Saturday’s game against Arkansas at Tiger Stadium after re-injuring his abdomen Thursday at practice.

Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is not even dressed out and I’ve seen no sign of Colin Hurley. #LSU pic.twitter.com/gUoB1GvHgQ — Andre Champagne (@andrechampagnee) November 15, 2025

Sophomore transfer backup Michael Van Buren started in the 11:45 a.m. game and misfired badly on his first two throws as LSU fell behind 14-0 in the first quarter. But Van Buren improved to finish 12-of-19 passing for 120 yards as the Tigers took a 16-14 lead into halftime with 13 points in the second quarter on a 27-yard touchdown run by Caden Durham and field goals of 50, 42 and 42 yards by Damian Ramos.

But the question is, who is Van Buren’s backup?

Talented redshirt freshman Colin Hurley has been listed as LSU’s No. 3 quarterback all season and remains on the roster. But he took a leave of absence from the team’s practices and games for personal reasons several weeks ago, an LSU spokesman confirmed before Saturday’s game.

LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier now questionable for Saturday with abdomen re- injury. And the question now – and after last week – is should he shut it down for the rest of the season? He should. https://t.co/uyHjbIT1jo — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) November 15, 2025

So, if Van Buren goes down Saturday, the next LSU quarterback is expected to be sophomore running back Ju’Juan Johnson, who was a spectacular quarterback at Lafayette Christian Academy. Johnson has rushed 30 times for 139 yards and two touchdowns and has 12 catches for 62 yards on the season.

After Johnson? Try true freshman walk-on Emile Picarella of University High in Baton Rouge.

Nussmeier was first listed as probable on Thursday when LSU interim coach Frank Wilson announced his injury at a press conference after practice that afternoon. He was downgraded to questionable on Friday via Wilson’s availability report to the Southeastern Conference office.

Garrett Nussmeier’s Year of Living Dangerously reaches new low. The former Heisman favorite was benched. Column:https://t.co/kugZHXdePk — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) November 9, 2025

Nussmeier originally strained his abdomen in August and played through the pain in the Tigers’ five games before it had time to heal somewhat during the Tigers open week after the Sept. 27 loss at Ole Miss.

LSU (5-4, 2-4 SEC) has two games left in the regular season after today’s game against Arkansas (2-7, 0-5 SEC).

Nussmeier is likely considering opting out for the rest of the season to prepare for the 2026 NFL Draft, if indeed this injury news is not completely accurate and he decided to opt out for the last three games, beginning today. That would certainly be understandable, considering the painful injury.