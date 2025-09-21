LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier Looks Sharp In Scrimmage Win Over Southeastern Louisiana

It was the most important rent-a-win in LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier’s career.

Trying to recover from an abdomen/torso injury that has hampered his passing since August, Nussmeier put on a clinic in the No. 3 Tigers’ 56-10 win over FCS Southeastern Louisiana before a sparse crowd at Tiger Stadium in what amounted to a scrimmage that cost LSU a $750,000 check to SLU.

It was worth it for Nussmeier, who needed a game in which he could air it out after being limited through much of LSU’s previous three games because of the injury. He missed no games despite the pain and discomfort, but he clearly did not look like the gunslinger he was last season when he finished fifth in the nation in passing with 4,052 yards and sixth in passing yards a game with 311. He came in averaging just 229 a game.

On this night, Nussmeier completed 25 of 31 passes for a season-high 273 yards and a season-high three touchdowns before leaving the game midway through the third quarter. He also had a career-high 26-yard scramble.

“This week was big about trying to find our rhythm and getting in stride heading into SEC play,” Nussmeier said.

“I’m getting better,” Nussmeier said when asked how he feels regarding the injury. “We’re getting better as an offense. Just trying baby steps and keep going.”

The Tigers (4-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) and Nussmeier are now primed and ready for their SEC road opener at No. 13 Ole Miss (4-0, 2-0 SEC) on Saturday (2:30 p.m., ABC). The Rebels slammed undefeated Tulane, 45-10, earlier Saturday as dual-threat quarterback Trinidad Chambliss completed 17 of 27 passes for 307 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 14 times for 112 yards as the Green Wave fell to 3-1.

Chambliss, a senior transfer from Division II Ferris State, has started Ole Miss’ last two games because of an ankle injury to regular starter Austin Simmons.

“I’m really proud because we were coming off two hard games, and we could have been looking ahead next week to LSU,” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. Kiffin is 2-0 against LSU coach Brian Kelly in Oxford, Mississippi, with wins in 2021 and ’23. LSU beat Ole Miss last year and in 2022 in Tiger Stadium.

LSU coach Brian Kelly press conference on QB Garrett Nussmeier getting better with abdomen/torso injury and win over Southeastern La.https://t.co/ia9KQxubrh — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) September 21, 2025

“You look at the efficiency in which he threw the football, targeting the football, seeing the field,” Kelly said. “You could see there was a higher level of comfort in terms of him throwing, and then certainly running the football as well. We’re not saying we beat the No. 1 team in the country, but it still requires the technical development that we hadn’t seen. And now that he’s healthy, he’s able to do that more.”

Backup Michael Van Buren Jr. replaced Nussmeier in the third quarter and completed 10 of 12 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown while rushing four times for 16 yards.

Running back Ju’Juan Johnson led LSU in rushing with 43 yards on eight carries and two touchdowns as the Tigers rushed 35 times for 135 yards.

LSU was also not looking past Southeastern (2-2) as Nussmeier came out throwing. He completed 7 of 9 passes for 41 yards in the first quarter and rushed for a 1-yard touchdown and 7-0 lead. He finished the first half 19-of-25 passing for 190 yards and two touchdowns as the 39-point favored Tigers took a 35-0 lead.

Nussmeier threw a 17-yard touchdown to wide receiver Barion Brown for a 28-0 lead with 2:06 to go in the second quarter and found wide receiver Zavion Thomas for a 9-yard touchdown with 15 seconds left. Nussmeier looked a bit like former LSU Heisman winner Joe Burrow from the 2019 season on the TD to Thomas as he avoided a sack, rolled left and threw on the run perfectly to Thomas.

Then Nussmeier hit tight end Bauer Sharp, a former Southeastern player, for a 23-yard touchdown with 9:28 left in the third quarter for a 42-0 lead.

Nussmeier was sharp and accurate throughout the game. Even on his incompletions, the ball was right there, but dropped twice and broken up on two other occasions.

After SLU cut LSU’s lead to 42-7 with 6:07 left in the third quarter on a 14-yard touchdown pass from Carson Camp to running back Deantre Jackson, Van Buren scored on a 1-yard run to give LSU a 49-7 lead with 13:54 to play. Van Buren also had a 12-yard rush on that scoring drive.

The Tigers made it 56-7 with 8:22 to play oon a 27-yard TD pass from Van Buren to wide receiver Kyle Parker. SLU added a late field goal.

INJURY REPORT: Neither LSU tight end Trey’Dez Green (knee) or starting linebacker West Weeks (calf) played. Both were dressed out and went through pre-game warm-ups, but they were in regular clothes as the game started.

Starting running back Caden Durham injured what appeared to be an ankle, Kelly said, and was unsure of his status for the Ole Miss game. Durham gained 17 yards on seven carries. Defensive end Gabe Reliford injured his shoulder.

TARGETING SUSPENSION: LSU backup center DJ Chester was called for targeting in the third quarter and will have to miss the first half of the Ole Miss game. His infraction occurred after LSU kicker Damian Ramos missed a 59-yard field goal attempt that was short by 10 yards. Da’Shun Hugley returned it from his goal line for 47 yards. On the play, Chester was whistled for targeting Hugley while attempting to make the tackle.

Chester is a versatile backup who can also play guard and tackle.