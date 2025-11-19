LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier Is “Doubtful” For Saurday’s Game With Abdomen Injury

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is likely to miss his second consecutive game with his re-injured abdomen suffered last Thursday before the Arkansas game.

“I would say he’s doubtful,” LSU interim coach Frank Wilson said on the weekly Southeastern Conference teleconference on Wednesday.

Nussmeier, a fifth-year senior and starter the last two seasons, played with the painful injury throughout much of this season before missing his first game last Saturday. He participated in individual drills on Tuesday, but did not look much better than he did last Friday when he tried to practice. He did not dress out for Saturday’s game.

“Hasn’t changed much since last week. Those same issues are there for him,” Wilson said in reference to pain tolerance.

LSU (6-4, 3-4 SEC) became bowl eligible with the 23-22 win over Arkansas last week and is a 22-point favorite over Western Kentucky (8-2, 6-1 Conference USA). Kickoff is Saturday at 6:45 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Sophomore Michael Van Buren is expected to start for Nussmeier for the second straight week. The transfer from Mississippi State completed 21 of 31 passes for 221 yards and the game-winning touchdown midway in the fourth quarter.

LSU’s only remaining regular season game after Western Kentucky is at No. 8 Oklahoma (8-2, 4-2 SEC) on Nov. 29.

WHIT WEEKS HAS A CHANCE

LSU starting linebacker Whit Weeks (ankle) continues to try to play after missing four straight games.

“He wants to play,” Wilson said. “I think he has a chance to play.”