LSU QB Colin Hurley Found Unresponsive After Car Crash Early Thursday

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU freshman quarterback Colin Hurley was drifting in and out of consciousness when found by LSU Police and the Baton Rouge Fire Department at about 3 a.m. Thursday after he apparently drove his Dodge Charger into a tree off Highland Road near the gates of LSU, according to a crash report.

LSU Police said he was unresponsive, but breathing.

“Firemen helped an EMS (Emergency Medical Services) unit take the patient out of the car and load him into the EMS unit and transport him to a local hospital,” a Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman told Tiger Rag on Thursday afternoon.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

LSU athletic department spokesman Zach Greenwell told Tiger Rag that since Hurley is a minor, LSU officials are working through the proper protocols with Hurley’s family before any comment or updates.

Hurley just turned 17 this month after not playing in his true freshman season in 2024 at LSU. He signed with coach Brian Kelly’s Class of 2024 as as four-star prospect and the No. 22 quarterback in the nation, according to 247sports.com, out of Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Florida. 247sports.com ranked him as the No. 90 prospect in the nation and No. 42 player in Florida.

Alabama, Florida, Texas A&M, Penn State, Ohio State, Missouri and Virginia Tech were among the schools who offered Hurley a scholarship. He committed to LSU on Nov. 4, 2022, at age 14, and later reclassified for LSU’s 2024 class.