LSU Puts Most On All-SEC 1st And 2nd Teams

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

The No. 1-ranked LSU baseball team put six players on the All-Southeastern Conference first and second teams on Monday – most of any team – as voted on by the 16 league coaches.

Sophomore left-handed ace pitcher Kade Anderson (7-1, 3.47 ERA) and junior reliever Zac Cowan (3-3, 2.38 ERA, 6 saves) each made the first team. Junior first baseman Jared Jones, junior second baseman Daniel Dickinson, freshman left fielder Derek Curiel and junior pitcher Anthony Eyanson made the second team.

Pitcher Casan Evans and Curiel also made the freshmen All-SEC team.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT LSU AND THE SEC TOURNAMENT

The Tigers (42-13, 19-11 SEC) will play in the SEC Tournament on Friday (6:30 p.m., SEC Network) in Hoover, Alabama, as the No. 3 seed against an undetermined opponent. The tournament starts Tuesday. LSU received a bye through the first two rounds.

Anderson is second in the nation in strikeouts with 133 to Tennessee left-hander Liam Doyle, who has 137. Doyle (9-3, 2.72 ERA) was named the Pitcher of the Year by the SEC. Arkansas shortstop Wehiwa Aloy won the Player of the Year award after hitting .358 with 18 home runs and 58 RBIs while leading the SEC in runs scored with 72.

Texas left-hander Dylan Volantis won the Freshman of the Year as he led the league with 11 saves in SEC play. He also has a 1.59 ERA. Mississippi State transfer Ace Reese won the Newcomer of the Year after hitting .402 in SEC games with 15 home runs.

First-year Texas coach Jim Schlossnagle won the Coach of the Year award as the Longhorns (42-11, 22-8 SEC) won the SEC regular season title in their first year in the conference.

Jones is hitting .344 with 19 home runs and 66 RBIs for LSU. Dickinson is hitting .335 with 10 home runs and 45 RBIs and has a .478 on-base percentage. Curiel is at .344 with six home runs and 45 RBIs. Eyanson is third in the nation in strikeouts with 121 and is 9-2 on the season with a 2.88 ERA.

Evans is 3-1 on the season with six saves and a 1.96 ERA.