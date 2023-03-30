LSU Pro Day 2023: Full results, videos and player interviews as former Tigers showcase themselves

Jarrick Bernard-Converse lit it up on Wednesday at LSU’s Pro Day, and more than likely changed a lot of minds prior to next month’s NFL Draft, especially since he was not invited to the NFL Combine at the end of last month.

Bernard-Converse’s performance at the LSU indoor facility may have vaulted the former LSU cornerback into the top 10 at his position heading into the draft.

A total of 16 players showcased their skills before representatives from all 32 NFL teams, including New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, one final time before the draft next month (Thu, Apr 27, 2023 7:00 PM – Sat, Apr 29, 2023).

More closely than anything else today, Bill Belichick watched Jayden Daniels throw to Kayshon Boutte and Jaray Jenkins.



Full results from the measurements and skill tests for all 16 players are listed below.

Bernard-Converse literally stole the show. He posted a 42-inch vertical jump and unofficial 40-yard dash time of 4.40 seconds. His vertical jump would have placed him third among all players at the combine regardless of position, and his 40-yard time would have put in sixth position among all cornerbacks. He would have also finished in the top five for all cornerbacks at the combine on the bench press, 3-cone drill and 20-yard shuttle. The lack of an invitation to the combine may have served as fuel for such a performance.

Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte went through a full-positional workout, but decided to stand pat on his combine results, which were relatively disappointing compared to expectations. On Wednesday, Boutte ran crisp, tight routes and did not drop a ball. Boutte did participate in the 3-cone drill, the only agility or speed drill he did not do at the combine. He completed it in 7.08 seconds, which would have ranked him second-to-last among wide receivers at the combine.

Name HT. WT. Arm Hand Wing Bench Broad Vertical 40 yd (1) 40 yd (2) 3 Cone 20 Shuttle Ali Gaye 6’5 5/8 33.5 9.125 81.25 19 Anthony Bradford 6’3 7/8 337 33 9.5 81 BJ Ojulari 6’2 251 33.5 10.5 83 24 “10’6″”” 33.5 7.44 Colby Richardson 6’0 1/8 186 31.125 8.75 76 6 “10’2″”” 34 4.48 4.48 7.03 4.41 Jaquelin Roy 6’3 1/4 297 32.25 10.5 80.875 DNP 26 5.19 5.13 7.95 4.75 Jaray Jenkins 6’1 3/8 203 31.5 9.875 75.375 “9’8″”” 30.5 7.35 4.53 Jarrick Bernard-Converse 6’0 3/4 196 32.25 9.75 79.125 16 “10’6″”” 42 4.42 4.4 7.01 4.28 Jay Ward 6’0 5/8 189 32.25 8.5 77.25 “11’1″”” 36 7.31 4.36 Joe Foucha 5’9 7/8 198 30.125 9.125 74 13 “9’11″”” 35.5 4.69 4.7 7.32 4.53 Kayshon Boutte 5’11 1/4 197 31.375 9.75 77.375 7.08 Mekhi Garner 6’0 1/4 211 32 9.625 77.625 12 “10’5″”” 38.5 6.88 4.28 Micah Baskerville 6’0 3/8 224 31.375 9.5 78.25 18 “9’7″”” 35.5 4.75 4.81 7.75 4.78 Mike Jones Jr. 5’11 1/2 227 32 10 79.25 25 “9’9″”” 33 4.74 4.73 7.2 4.57 Sevyn Banks 6’0 3/4 202 30.75 9.25 76.25 Todd Harris Jr. 5’10 3/4 186 29.375 8.75 73.125 15 “9’11″”” 31 4.69 4.68 7.52 4.68 Tre’Mond Shorts 6’4 326 34.375 9.5 82.5 23 “8’6″”” 24 5.26 5.27 7.96 4.94