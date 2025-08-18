LSU Practice Report 16: LBs Harold Perkins And Whit Weeks Sit, O-Line Shuffle, Backup QB Hurt

ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag News Services

With just a week remaining before Game Week dawns for No. 9 LSU’s season opener at No. 4 Clemson on Aug. 30 (6:30 p.m., ABC), LSU coach Brian Kelly and staff continued to manage the practice load on Monday morning during preseason practice No. 16.

Senior linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. and junior linebacker Whit Weeks – two vital stars at the heart of LSU’s defense – did not take part in the practice that did not have any full contact. Neither has any confirmed injuries. Senior safety Jardin Gilbert replaced Perkins at the combination linebacker/defensive back Star position. Freshman Tylen Singleton and sophomore Davhon Keys worked in Weeks’ place.

Also, sophomore backup quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr., a transfer from Mississippi State, was limited during the workout and did not attempt any passes because of an apparent injured, right throwing hand. Van Buren, who threw for 1,886 yards last season and started eight games for the Bulldogs, wore a splint on his right hand that covered his first two fingers.

Meanwhile, sophomore cornerback Ja’Keem Jackson returned to practice in a limited capacity with his hamstring heavily taped.

And No. 1 quarterback Garrett Nussmeier did not wear a sleeve on his left knee for the first time in more than a week since suffering tendinitis there.

Kelly and offensive line coach Brad Davis continued to work on line depth. True freshman Carius Curne (6-foot-5, 320 pounds) worked at first team right tackle for the first time during any media sessions in preseason practice. Curne signed with the Tigers from Marion High in Hughes, Arkansas in the 2025 signing class as the No. 1 player in Arkansas, No. 3 interior offensive linemen in the country and No. 67 overall prospect in the nation.

Sophomore Paul Mubenga also got a shot on the first team at left guard. Usual first team right tackle Weston Davis, a redshirt freshman, practiced with the first and second team at right tackle. Redshirt freshman Coen Echols worked at second team right guard.

The starting offensive line for the most part in preseason has been sophomore Tyree Adams at left tackle, sophomore DJ Chester at left guard, junior Braelin Moore at center, senior Josh Thompson at right guard and Davis at right tackle.

The Tigers will practice on Tuesday in the last workout available for media viewing and photography. Coach Brian Kelly will meet with the media after practice.