LSU pounds McNeese State, travels to Kentucky for three-game SEC baseball series this weekend

It took 12 outs for LSU’s offense to awaken from its Tuesday night non-conference slumber against McNeese State before a five-run fourth inning jumpstarted the Tigers to a 14-1 victory in Alex Box Stadium.

LSU (18-11) tagged nine McNeese (14-14) pitchers for 14 hits while seven Tigers’ hurlers struck out 13 batters and walked just three while scattering five hits (all singles).

Tigers’ third baseman Cade Doughty had one of his best games in recent weeks, going 4 for 5 at the plate, including a RBI single, a 2-RBI double and an RBI double.

Giovanni DiGiacomo, LSU’s starting center fielder who was playing in just his sixth game of the season because of an early hamstring injury, had an RBI double in his first at-bat in the second inning. He played seven innings, finished 1 for 3 and had a couple of putouts.

Freshman Garrett Edwards (1-2) was credited with the pitching win. He started and pitched two scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out three.

LSU (1-8) in the SEC after opening the season losing consecutive league series to then-No. 2 Mississippi State, then No. 11 Tennessee and then No. 1 Vanderbilt, travel to unranked Kentucky (19-7, 5-4 SEC) for a three-game series starting Friday. The Wildcats beat fifth-ranked Louisville 11-7 Tuesday.