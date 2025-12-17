LSU Potentially Loses Best Prospect So Far To Portal In True Freshman Offensive Tackle Carius Curne

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Promising LSU true freshman offensive tackle Carius Curne is planning on entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to On3.com.

Curne (6-foot-5, 335 pounds) started five games at offensive tackle in the 2025 regular season after signing with the Tigers as the No. 67 overall prospect in the country from Marion High School in Marion, Arkansas. He was The No. 1 player in Arkansas and No. 3 interior offensive lineman in the nation, but moved to the outside.

The only offensive lineman signee from the 2025 class to play in the ’25 regular season, Curne played 305 snaps, allowing 11 pressures and three sacks. He was one of the few bright spots for the future on a struggling unit.

Curne originally committed to Arkansas on Feb. 7, 2024, but decommitted on March 25 and committed to LSU on June 24, signed on Dec. 4 and enrolled early in January of 2025 and went through spring practice.

Among the schools to offer Curne scholarships were Ole Miss, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, Louisville, Purdue, Mississippi State and SMU. He visited Mississippi State in addition to LSU and Arkansas.

Curne is the first LSU true freshman to consider entering the portal.

The other LSU players to enter the portal or to be leaning that way did not play as much as Curne in the 2025 season.

LSU PLAYERS ENTERED IN TRANSFER PORTAL

– Junior RB Kaleb Jackson

–Sophomore QB/RB Ju’Juan Johnson

– Sophomore DT Ahmad Breaux

– Junior CB Ashton Stamps

– Redshirt freshman WR Jelani Watkins

– Redshirt freshman WR Kylan Billiot

LSU PLAYERS PLANNING ON ENTERING TRANSFER PORTAL

– True Freshman OL Carius Curne

– Redshirt Freshman QB Collin Hurley

– Redshirt freshman CB Wallace Foster IV

– Redshirt sophomore DT Sydir Mitchell

NOTE: Players who enter the portal can later take their name out and remain at their most recent school, if accepted back by the head coach.