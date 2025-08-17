LSU Position-By-Position Rankings Highlighted By Wide Receivers And QB Garrett Nussmeier

ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag News Services

LSU football coach Brian Kelly has often said since signing the No. 1 Transfer Portal class in the nation in the off-season that the 2025 Tigers have the most talented and deep roster he has had since arriving in Baton Rouge before the 2022 season.

The portal additions have significantly helped multiple positions. How much? We will soon see.

With the season opener at No. 4 Clemson (6:30 p.m., ABC) less than two weeks away, here are my position rankings 1 through 10, excluding special teams.

1. WIDE RECEIVERS

– It’s no secret that the Tigers have one of the best wide receiver rooms in the country. LSU has the luxury to throw out seven to eight wideouts on Saturdays who could see quality snaps. Senior speedster Chris Hilton Jr., junior Aaron Anderson, senior deep threat transfer Barion Brown, senior Zavion Thomas, transfer junior Nic Anderson, sophomore Kyle Parker and sophomore transfer Destyn Hill can contribute to the projected explosiveness. Because the group is so elite in talent, versatility and depth, it ranks as the best group on the team.

2. SAFETIES

– The safeties have looked nearly as good as the wide receivbers throughout August camp. Transfers AJ Haulcy, a senior, and sophomore Tamarcus Cooley are the reasons. They bring coveted talent and experience as do returning senior Jardin Gilbert and sophomore Dashawn Spears. Each safety brings a specific style to the group, which helps the Tigers become more versatile for situational play. Haulcy is one of the better tacklers in the country, whereas Cooley can cover while being also be effective in stopping the run. Junior Javien Toviano will also contribute.

3. QUARTERBACKS

The quarterback room comes in at No. 3 largely because of fifth-year senior Garrett Nussmeier, one of the top returnees at the position in the nation. With Nussmeier entering his second season as a starter, his ceiling is even higher than last season when he was considered a high first round pick in the NFL Draft before a mid-season slump.

Transfer sophomore quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr. gives the room a considerable amount of depth and a dual-action option as he started eight games last year at Mississippi State. Redshirt freshman Collin Hurley has lots of upside and versatility as well, but is young and needs time to be a more complete quarterback.

4. LINEBACKERS

– Defensive coordinator Blake Baker has some talent here, but at this point, depth may be an issue. The room is top heavy with junior star Harold Perkins Jr., who will play the combination linebacker-defensive back position Baker calls the Star, and rising junior Whit Weeks are simply as talented as any two linebackers in the country. Perkins’ season was cut short after four games last season with a knee injury following two seasons in which he played spectacular at times. Weeks exploded onto the scene after Perkins’ injury and blossomed into a first team All-SEC player, finishing second in the SEC and ninth nationally with 125 tackles. His brother, senior West Weeks, is an experienced role player with leadership skills. Young players who need to contribute are sophomore Davhon Keys and redshirt freshman Tylen Singleton.

5. TIGHT ENDS

– Look for the tight ends to be one of the more fun positions to watch this season. LSU appears to be deep here with sophomore starter Trey’Dez Green, senior transfer Bauer Sharp and junior transfer Donovan Green. Green and Sharp have proven to be weapons for Nussmeier in the pass game, but the biggest question is which one can be a good blocker in the run game. Green is the blocking specialist at the moment.

6. DEFENSIVE ENDS

– LSU significantly upgraded its edge rushers with the transfer additions of senior transfers Jack Pyburn and Patrick Payton to go with returning sophomore Gabriel Reliford. Senior transfer Jimari Butler may also see significant time.

7. RUNNING BACKS

– Sophomore Caden Durham could be one of the top backs SEC, particularly if he stays healthy. Broken toes hampered him late last season. But after Durham is anybody’s guess. Junior Kaleb Jackson has been a disappointment, but he has looked better in camp because he has lost weight. Harlem Berry signed as one of the top freshmen in the nation, but he may not be quite ready.

It looked like the indefinite suspension of freshman JT Lindsey might hurt the Tigers’ depth, but sophomore Ju’Juan Johnson has already looked like a serious, situational weapon – if not more.

8. CORNERBACKS

– Senior transfer Mansoor Delane was one of the most important portal additions to go with returning junior starter Ashton Stamps. Look out for true freshman DJ Pickett along with sophomores PJ Woodland and Ja’Keem Jackson.

9. DEFENSIVE TACKLES

– This ranking will remain fluid as this position has a chance to be much better than expected here. Senior transfer Bernard Gooden has been the talk of preseason camp. And six-year senior Jacobian Guillory could be the heart of the line after missing all but two games in 2024 with an achilles tendon injury. Sophomore returnees Dominick McKinley and Ahmad Breaux have looked good.

10. OFFENSIVE LINE

– Offensive line coach Brad Davis’s unit is ranked understandably last as it suffered the most losses of any position with four starters gone. And all four were drafted. The new unit looked good in the Texas Bowl win, but that was against Baylor, but it has often been dominated in August practices.

The new look line has sophomore Tyree Adams at left tackle, sophomore DJ Chester at left guard, junior transfer Braelin Moore at center, senior transfer Josh Thompson right guard, and redshirt freshman Weston Davis at right tackle. Chester is the only returning starter as he played center last season. Moore and Thompson were key additions from the portal and must come through for LSU to have a chance at a running game and, more importantly, to protech Nussmeier.

Redshirt freshman Coen Echols, sophomore Paul Mubenga and junior Bo Bordelon have been backing up at guard. Adams, Thompson, Mubenga and Bordelon in addition to Chester have significant experience.

It’s a good thing Kelly is an offensive line expert with a good track record, because LSU’s success in 2025 will likely hinge on the offensive line.